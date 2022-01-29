Debut author Hannah King: ‘I expect Northern Ireland will be the location for everything I write’

A tight-knit friendship will come under scrutiny as a murder ripples through a community in Hannah King’s debut, She and I

Her psychological thriller set in small-town Northern Ireland looks at the complex themes of female friendship, class disparity, complicity and murder. The book opens on the morning after a New Year’s Eve party, when best friends Keeley and Jude wake up to find Keeley’s boyfriend stabbed to death next to them. It’s no surprise the TV rights have been snapped up…