Derry author on her second novel and why the arts scene in NI is crucial to society

Derry author Niamh Hargan talks about her second novel and why the arts scene in NI is crucial to society

New York, where the plot of Niamh's second novel takes place

Enemies to lovers with a bit of friendship and flirting thrown in for good measure is the stuff of an excellent plot — and for Derry’s Niamh Hargan, it’s the basis for her second novel.

The author of Twelve Days In May is back with the perfect summer page-turner, The Break-Up Clause.

Colleagues Fia and Benjamin are forced to work together at their New York law firm.

They don’t get on, but no one knows that they’ve met before… when they got married in Las Vegas a decade previously. They were meant to get divorced but never did.

Though both have moved on — and neither has any desire to see the other — now their jobs are on the line if they can’t work together amicably. No problem, right?

Now living in Edinburgh, Niamh, whose work has been praised by the likes of Mhairi McFarlane, is juggling writing with her own work in the law.

The entertainment lawyer specialises in film and television, reviewing shows before they appear on our screens or streaming services.

“I’m assessing them for the likes of copyright infringement and defamation and emotional distress and anything that could cause the producers to be sued.

“I am looking out for and I’m kind of trying to have that off at the pass, so to speak.

“I actually really enjoy doing [both roles], and want to continue to do [both], but it’s just getting the time,” she says.

Given that Fia and Benjamin both work in law, has Niamh’s day job provided useful insights for her writing, we ask, given how easily we could see The Break-Up Clause appearing on screen?

“To be confirmed as to whether The Break-Up Clause will end up on TV. I have strong hopes that it will,” she says with a laugh.

“It’s interesting, because Fia works in a very different kind of law than I do and in a very different kind of legal environment.

“Now I work in a small, boutique firm and I do a particular kind of thing. But I certainly, in the course of my career, have worked in bigger places.

“I suppose it’s probably the same in accounting firms, and any corporate environment, where you do just be very conscious of the hierarchy and there is very much a sense of this is how you behave and you kind of have to fit in with the firm’s vibe.

“Whereas I have a lot more kind of autonomy now, which suits me better. But, yes, I’m coming at it with more insights, I suppose, than somebody who’s never done this.

“But then the other thing, to be truthful, because of me being a lawyer, I was quite liberal in terms of the actual law and [thinking] this might take longer or this might be faster. I just thought, you know, ‘This is grand, I’m writing a romcom.’ Whereas I think if I had been writing about a heart surgeon, I would have really wanted to get it all right.”

In music, the difficult second album is often alluded, particularly if a debut has been successful. After the praise heaped upon Niamh’s debut, Twelve Days In May, was her follow-up a ‘difficult second novel’?

“It was really hard to write, just because of a time issue,” she says.

“The first book I wrote, I really wrote that during the pandemic. I was really lucky that my job was unaffected by the pandemic. I had loads of free time, because I was the same as everybody: I wasn’t travelling, I had no social life.

“Whereas the second one, we were back to more of a normal life. Then I suppose there just was a little bit of an extra layer of pressure. I was on a two-book deal, so I had to produce this book in a certain period of time, which is very different from the first one.

“I haven’t read the physical copy and never would. I anticipate maybe I might do it when I’m 80. For me, I just think what good could come from that? The book can’t be changed.

“I think I know myself enough to know that, yes, I absolutely would be a nitpicker and I would be thinking, ‘Oh, it would have been better if I’d done this, that or the other.’ I think the best thing is just not to go there.”

Both novels, Niamh says, have a relationship, calling them “a little pair”.

“I always enjoy the [plot of] ‘a fish out of water’ type of thing. I think it’s always interesting to have either somebody come into that mix that looks at this place with a slightly different eye, which you always do.

“You notice this when you go on your holidays for a week — that you’re just so much more observant. Whereas we don’t see what we’ve always been surrounded by, which can be interesting in itself.”

In Niamh’s second novel, both Fia and Benjamin are overthinkers and arguably characters who under-think their situations at times. Both, however, are analysers, something with which Niamh identifies.

“I’m absolutely an analyser. I think if you have to fill up the whole book, then your character pretty much has to be an analyser. If your main character is just kind of bulldozing through, I don’t know how you make up the work.

“I think it probably is fairly true to a sort of female experience. You only have to go out for dinner with your friend or friends and the whole conversation will be about your feelings, about ‘Where’s my life going? Should I change jobs? Should we move house?’ That’s what it’s all about — that pro/con list that you make in your own brain and then you meet with your friends [and talk]about their lives, and that’s the whole thing.”

One thing that the romance genre can do is surprise readers, even if the cover suggests where the plot will take you.

“I think there’s something in that you have to provide your readers with what they want and what they’ve bought,” says Niamh.

“You don’t always get a happy ending in life, so who doesn’t like one in fiction?

“But I don’t think it’s any fun for anybody to just read about two people who meet and they really like each other and then it all just goes brilliantly. And the more readers find out, the more they like.

“The comedy element for me is really important. Not necessarily that it would be laugh-out-loud hilarious, but I do want it to be amusing.

“I’m thinking of that person who is smart, intelligent and just wants a buoyant read at the end of maybe a very stressful day.

“We’ve limited time to read; you just don’t always have the capacity, mentally, for rapes and murders. But you also don’t want it to be dumb; you want something that treats you like you’re an intelligent person.”

Fiction with romance at the heart of the plot is a genre that’s captivated people for centuries — but it has also been derided. It’s also big business: industry research group NPD Books stated in 2016 that romance accounted for 23% of the overall US fiction market, with growing appreciation on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

“I do think that we have gotten better societally. I think there is less of an instinct now to denigrate stuff that people enjoy, just because we don’t enjoy it,” says Niamh.

“And I think people now are becoming a bit more unashamed about, well, ‘I love this thriller’ or ‘I love these romances’ or ‘I love this music’. Taylor Swift is obviously a perfect example.

“I think we have a bit less tolerance for snobbery or inverted snobbery. Really it should be just about pleasure.”

Another area that brings Niamh pleasure is being a board member for The Playhouse in Derry, and it’s great when different parts of her life intertwine, the proud Derry girl explains.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was in New York for the Tribeca Film Festival for my law job.

“It tied in quite nicely because the book was just about to come out. So I could take some pictures with the book, as it’s set in New York. I got to go and see the Lyric production of Good Vibrations in the Irish Art Center. It was just brilliant to see so many people that are part of the theatre scene in Northern Ireland there. And I know, for the Playhouse, that’s something we would love to do, to have the productions travel.

“In the past year, we’ve had Beyond Belief [about John and Pat Hume] and we have The White Handkerchief. It’s just about how can we give these brilliant productions a longer life, as well as the amazing legacy the Playhouse has in the city in terms of both arts and peace-building. It’s a complete honour and a joy to be part of.”

Though she plays “a tiny role”, it’s clear Niamh is a huge proponent of these sort of spaces.

“When I was in Belfast as a student I worked in the Lyric as an usher for a while and I used to always volunteer for the Belfast International Arts Festival.

“In Northern Ireland we have a really rich cultural life that I didn’t necessarily appreciate as a child. For everything that was here that was challenging, there was also a lot of access that I just don’t think people in cities of comparable sizes in England, Scotland, Wales, necessarily have.

“The thing about the arts in Northern Ireland is that a lot of it is homegrown. Because, God knows, there’s no money, you know, so it’s really its people power.”

The Break-Up Clause by Niamh Hargan

