Dr Timothy Phillips: ‘Life asks really difficult questions of you and nobody knows how they’re going to respond until that happens’

Author and academic Dr Timothy Phillips’ new book documents how one of the 20th century’s defining histories continues to impact, writes Aine Toner

Certain countries’ history can feel cinematic, something that you’d pay to watch on a big screen. No better is this understood than for those who remain fascinated by Russian history. Tsars, industrialisation, revolution, war — it’s got the lot, and then some.

For Dr Timothy Phillips, who grew up on a farm outside Saintfield, it is a passion in which he’s invested the last three decades.

“I started learning the Russian language at school in Belfast, weirdly there just happened to be a Russian teacher at the school and they always ran a class in Russian,” says the former Methody student.

“We did Stalin, the Russian Revolution. And over the years, obviously I’ve stuck with Russian and kind of spent the last 30 years of my life [doing it].

“I often say to people, there’s nothing straightforwardly alluring or attractive about Russia actually, it’s quite a difficult place. It’s a difficult language.

“But what keeps me coming back is my complete fascination with it.

“It is that kind of cinematic quality that you describe.

“In terms of their history and events everything thing seems bigger, rawer. It’s all on a kind of epic scale, which doesn’t make life very easy for Russians, I think, or for their neighbours at the moment as we understand. But it certainly has kept me hooked all these years.”

For his new book, The Curtain and the Wall, Dr Phillips gets to the heart of history, meeting those for whom the Iron Curtain impacted positively and negatively.

The political boundary divided Europe into two areas from the end of the Second World War in 1945 until the conclusion of the Cold War in 1991.

With its removal came a transformation within Europe: but does it still has resonance in the 21st century?

Given what’s going on currently, with Russia’s continued actions against Ukraine, what impact did the Iron Curtain and the Berlin Wall leave in their wake?

Dr Phillips travels the route of the Iron Curtain, from inside the Arctic Circle to the meeting point of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia. Across 5,000 kilometres of Europe and eight decades of history, he meets those at the forefront of a new Europe and those who look back on the Cold War with affection and nostalgia.

“It was a real privilege for two reasons,” he says of his adventure.

“One, because I love talking to people, I love hearing people’s stories, but often, if you’re writing articles or doing other things, you’re in such a rush, you’re hearing it, and it’s amazing, but you’re already sort of writing what you’ve got to write down in your head.

“What was lovely about the trip, and really it was a very luxurious thing, was to have the four months to travel and meet people, reflect on what they told me one day the day after, and talk to people along the trip about other people I’ve met and kind of try in a way [to] almost show how the Iron Curtain was a common experience even though it was so long from top to bottom.

“I was amazed how, even in this day and age as people always say, suspicious times, and also just times when people are kind of in their smartphone and not looking up and out, how many strangers I met and had such fascinating stories and opinions about the world. It was wonderful.”

As mentioned in its acknowledgements, the book probably wouldn’t have gone ahead if it hadn’t been for the chapter set in Potsdam [Germany] and an actor, Dirk Kummer, who starred in the last film East Germany produced.

“It was the only ever gay film that East Germany or any other Eastern Bloc country ever made. It had its premiere on the night that the Berlin Wall fell. It was a really quite astounding sort of set of coincidences,” explains Dr Phillips.

“I found his email address online, one day after finding out about the film and I sent him an email and I thought he’ll never get back in touch and that will just show you because you won’t be able to do the project because people won’t reply.

“He had replied by the next morning and said I’d love to talk to you, come and see me in Berlin.

“So really from the very start, it was a project that was partly about me going off on a wonderful adventure. I hope some people who read the book will end up going to some of the places because their interest has been piqued.

“But partly it was about trying to collect stories, and you can only do that if people are willing to share them with you.”

People make history and Dr Phillips says that a few weeks into his four-month adventure, he realised the significance of his journey.

“Lots of people go travelling, and I had done a bit of travelling like that back in the 1990s,” he explains.

“After that, you realise you’re not alone with your own company very often in life. You’re busy, you have friends, you have a partner, you have colleagues.

“I was kind of alone with myself through the trip. I was meeting people all the time, but basically I was moving through space on my own and so suddenly it was a time of reflection and sort of thinking how do you learn to be good company to yourself?

“How do you structure your downtime so that it isn’t just sitting in front of Netflix on your phone endlessly? What nights am I going to have a glass of wine with dinner? How am I going to make sure I don’t have three glasses of wine with dinner every night?” he laughs.

“It was really interesting to realise that you sort of leave yourself and go into your life after your teens and then coming back and finding that, your own ability to be company [for] yourself and the things you find difficult about that, they don’t change. You’re still the same person you were so I feel like I learned a bit more about myself and how to be content with myself.”

Of course, he also learned much about the places he visited.

“One of the paradoxes of the book is it was the trip of a lifetime for me and hopefully that comes across to my excitement and being able to go where I wanted and plan a big trip.

“The other thing is as soon as I had finished it, I went back to Berlin for one reason in October 2019. Less than three months later, the world shut, so it would have been impossible to do that journey.

“I think it still would be difficult but basically most Covid restrictions are now lifted. But from that time in February 2020 until two, three months ago, it just would have been impossible for someone to do what I did. So I felt in retrospect, incredibly lucky.”

The tangibility of the project, living and breathing in the spaces where many were witness to such tumultuous history, then writing it, was akin to a Belfast analogy, he says.

“The process of writing it is like working in the shipyard. Finally the day comes when someone smashes a bottle of champagne across it, it goes down into the water and off it sails.

“The book being published is a really momentous moment but at the same time it kind of feels a bit detached from all the work that went into it because you just sort of push it off and away it goes and you wish it well. But with this one in particular, this is the book I’ve written that feels closest to what I wanted to do.”

He also felt a closeness to many of those he met, thanks to his Northern Irish upbringing.

“These people, like people in Northern Ireland, like lots of people in the book, life asks very difficult questions of them,” he explains.

“They were going along with their lives, they would have been happy to just have their families, live their lives, worry about paying the bills and everything. Then suddenly, politics and ideology intrudes in your life. And indeed a border comes whacking down through your life.

“Life asks really difficult questions of you and nobody knows how they’re going to respond until that happens. Some people are brave, some people are cowardly, some people try and go below the radar, some people find suddenly that they can do things they never thought they would be able to. That really, more than anything else, reminded me of home. Then I think, there’s something amazing about that. But equally as someone who’s been lucky enough in life not to have had big questions asked of them, I also think that’s a very luxurious and nice position to be in too.”

Undertaking the journey and with an almost lifelong appreciation for Russian history, he wonders — given the current situation — when he’ll be able to return to the country.

“It is devastating,” he says of events in Ukraine.

“And actually what I’ve noticed since February 24 is, I probably was one of the earlier ones to think that he [Putin] probably would invade. Obviously, a lot of people who don’t spend their life watching Russia were more shocked than me [about] what happened, but people have been so interested by Russia and Ukraine this year, and people have really kind of stuck with it and tried to understand what’s going on.

“I really appreciate that, that so many people have sort of devoted time and energy to it and have recognised that this is a big issue for everybody. This is the bully pushing himself to the head of the queue, making a noise in the pub, so that nobody can ignore him. And even if you just came in for a quiet drink, you’re gonna hear him, you’re gonna see him, you’re gonna have to dodge as he throws glasses around the bar, that’s what he’s doing.”

Understand that Ukraine is not a ‘wee footnote’ in the world is equally important he says, speaking about the close connection between charities in Ireland and the country.

“There were programmes to bring orphans from Chernobyl and children who had been sick with radioactive related cancers to Ireland back in the 90s I remember,” he says.

“That bond probably means that Irish people feel even more of an affinity often with Ukraine, because it’s a place they’ve heard about, whereas I think lots of people around the world were kind of amazed to discover that Ukraine is many times bigger than the UK in terms of population of 50, 60 million.

“Here’s this place that we thought was just a wee kind of footnote, that actually it’s an enormous country.

“But I think in Ireland people have heard of Ukraine for longer and thought about it more in the past.”

​

The Curtain and the Wall: A Modern Journey Along Europe’s Cold War Border by Timothy Phillips, Granta Books, £20, is available now