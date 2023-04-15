Emotion across the ocean in Carmel Harrington’s new novel, split across Ireland and Bermuda

Part of Carmel's new novel is set in Bermuda

The Girl from Donegal is another epic novel with connection at its heart, across three generations and two continents.

In Donegal, 1939, Eliza Lavery is alone in the world after losing her fiancé in the Civil War. With no family, a chance meeting could change everything.

In Bermuda, 2022, Saoirse O’Donnell uncovers a connection to Eliza… as well as a story that promises to influence her heart and choices for down the line.

It is heartwarming historic fiction and a captivating dual timeline coupled with Carmel Harrington’s trademark literary twist. The Queen of writing — we defy you not to say ‘just one more chapter’ when you’re reading — says she’d be interested in writing a full historical novel.

“I think I’d love to do that,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to write my grandmother’s stories. I have an English grandmother who was in the Royal Air Force in World War Two and I have an Irish grandmother who worked in service here in Ireland.

“They were both such strong women and lived very, very different lives. Then their lives collided when my parents met. I always wanted to write about their story in the 1930s, 1940s.

“I think if I do that, it would have to be dedicated completely to them, make it a full historical novel. The next one actually is a dual timeline as well, that’s between 1951 and now so I think it’s definitely something that I’m interested in exploring.

“In all my stories I like to do something completely different from the previous one.”

The Girl from Donegal by Carmel Harrington

Carmel’s characters ‘can’t all be perfect’ and in The Girl… shows that, no matter what age you are, you don’t automatically make the best decisions.

“That was important for Eliza’s character in particular,” says Carmel.

“The story starts with her in 1939 so what has happened in the previous 20 years is that she has lived a very small, very broken life because her family tragedy. She has lost both her fiancé and her parents and brothers.

“She’s let all her hopes and dreams that she had when she was a young girl behind and let the tragedy kind of define her and because she was too scared to move on and was trapped in that moment.

“That changes when she accepts the invitation to go to Bermuda and she finds strength that she didn’t know she actually has. That was really interesting for me as her character develops.

“I wrote her story and I loved her finding out her own strength and she didn’t realise that she was capable of the things that she ended up doing. I love writing women like that.

“Sometimes they rise to the occasion and sometimes they don’t.

“That’s equally interesting as well; not everybody can be a hero, but some people have to kind of say, sorry, this is not for me. And I think that’s really interesting to work out as you start writing characters, they can’t all be perfect.”

Readers will also read Kate’s story, both in the present day and also in 1939.

“There’s a real old trope that you say that the old woman has to be wise but that’s not always the case,” says Carmel.

“Sometimes we can hold on to our stubbornness and not let go of things and she’s still making bad decisions when she’s that age, because she’s trying to protect herself and she is afraid of being hurt.

“She’s still kind of protecting herself and pushing people away in order to not feel the pain that she felt when she was a young child. That was interesting too, that despite all those years, she perhaps is not doing the right thing.

“And in my experience that’s true because I know that my own grandmothers, my English grandmother particularly, she held on to a lot of pain from her childhood. And I think that’s often the case, we are defined by the things that have happened to us. And not everybody can go through life and kind of brush their hands off and say that’s it, I’m done. Some of us still carry that with us every day and I think that’s interesting.”

Carmel ‘actively’ wanted to write a love story, having covered familial love, sibling love and occasionally romantic love, though not as the key plot component.

“When I was writing this, it was during Covid and all the craziness that was going on in the world.

“I found that I would go back to some classics that I had read when I was younger to cope with it.

“I want to have a multi-generational sweeping love story that I hope stands the test of time, that someone could pick up in 10 years’ time and it won’t have dated.

“That was the thought process here and initially [with] Eliza’s love story, I always knew what that was and I knew how that was going to end. I knew the start, the middle and the end.

“But for Saoirse’s love story in the present day, I wasn’t sure how that was going to end and I was definitely torn.

“She has a love triangle in her story and I was very torn with her love story triangle and she surprised me as the story evolves.”

As part of her research, Carmel and her family visited Bermuda, saying that ‘everything’ directed her to the country.

“I kept finding all these little signposts that kept mentioning Bermuda,” she explains. “I’d never been; I knew very little about it. When I started researching, I saw all these connections to Ireland.

“One of the main islands in Bermuda is called Ireland Island.”

Thanks to Ireland’s history — convict ships during the mid-17th century and the post-Famine boats — you can see the DNA of the country throughout Bermuda.

“I did my own family history, separate to the book, and I had all these relatives in Bermuda.

“I actually have relatives who were there as part of the English rulers in Bermuda and have been there for years and then I had descendants of those, and descendants of those who went out on the famine ships.

“When we went to visit Bermuda, I felt like I was almost going home. I felt a very strong connection there.

“It’s very English as a community; it’s an English town but there’s Irish connections there, everywhere you look.”

The Girl from Donegal by Carmel Harrington (HarperCollins, £13.99) is available now