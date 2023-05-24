Every day is a school day: Books to teach young children something new

From anxiety to financial hardship, the following stories are sure to teach your little one about the topic in question.

HEALTH-RELATED

The Pain in the Chest

By Áine Murray

The Pain in my Chest

The Pain in the Chest is an excellent book for explaining what anxiety is in simple terms.

It would be particularly useful for parents suffering from the condition, to explain anxiety to their child in simple terms, or it could be given to a child who is experiencing it.

When she is little, the narrator wants a balloon but worries about it popping. Later, she wants to make friends at a dance camp but is reluctant to approach the other children. As the narrator grows older, she holds herself back from doing things that she really wants to do, all because of a pain in her chest. Eventually, she confides in her mother and together they tackle things head-on.

Written by Irish teacher Áine Murray, the book was originally self-published in 2021 and is set to be republished by The O’Brien Press in July 2023. The book is aimed at children aged six and older.

(£4, The O’Brien Press)

Billy’s Bravery

By Tom Percival

Billy’s Bravery by Tom Percival

Tom Percival’s new picture book explores themes of individuality and overcoming self-doubt. Bill wants to dress up as his favourite superhero, Nature Girl, for World Book Day. Before long Billy begins to worry about looking silly or being made fun of by his peers for his costume choice. Will he find the inner courage to stand out?

This sweet story provides a springboard for talking to children about self-belief and anxiety. It’s aimed at three to seven-year-olds and is part of the Big Bright Feelings series, which consists of seven books that celebrate diversity and embrace what makes you, you. Other books in the series are: Perfectly Norman, Ruby’s Worry, Ravi’s Roar, Meesha Makes Friends, Tilda Tries Again, Milo’s Monster.

(£1, Bloomsbury)

Castle Rock Mystery Crew

By Vicky McClure

Castle Rock Mystery Crew

Actress Vicky McClure, who is an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, has written a children’s book that explores dementia.

Castle Rock Mystery Crew tells the story of a ten-year-old boy called Jase who is on holidays in Castle Rock caravan park with his grandmother who suffers from dementia, and his aunty.

Thefts have been taking place across the site and Jase and his new friends for the campsite team up to try to find the culprit. As the finger of blame starts pointing at the youngsters, they have to work fast to solve the mystery in this warm-hearted page-turner that has a kind depiction of dementia at its heart.

Written in collaboration with Irish author, Kim Curran, the book is aimed at children aged between eight and 12.

(£7.99, Scholastic)

Sadé And Her Shadow Beasts

By Rachel Faturoti

Sadé And Her Shadow Beasts

Sadé And Her Shadow Beasts tackles the issue of childhood grief through the central character Sadé.

Ever since the 12-year-old lost her mother, she has been escaping into her own imaginary world with a candy-floss lilac sky. Sadé goes on adventures with her purple-winged bird, Nix, but discovers the existence of frightening shadow beasts. With the help of a grief counselling group, the pre-teen attempts to banish the shadow beasts for good.

Aimed at nine to 11-year-olds, the story tackles big feelings in an accessible way.

(£7.99, Hachette Children's Group)

THE WORLD AROUND US

Taffy and the Tapir Party

By Matthew Cox

Taffy and the Tapir Party

Married couple and conservation advocates, Matthew Cox and Julia Henauer, felt so passionate about empowering children with knowledge of animals, they created a GoFundMe campaign to publish Taffy and the Tapir Party.

Topics tackled in the new release include the importance of protecting the natural world and endangered species. The main character Taffy makes his way to the Elephant Ferry to go on the annual tapir party. Along the way, he makes friends who have all lost something special to them. Penelope Pelican has lost her hat, Cara Capybara has lost her wellies, and Leonard Lemur has lost his glasses.

Through this feel-good story about adventure, friendship and working together, the authors hope to raise awareness about endangered animals and ignite children’s curiosity in the animal kingdom. It’s suitable for children aged between three and eight.

(£12.99, StrangeFish Books)

Not now, Noor!

By Farhana Islam

Not Now Noor

In this delightful book, Noor seeks answers to lots of questions. Why do the women in her family wear headscarves — is it because they want hide snacks in them or are they avoiding catching nits at school?

Teacher Farhana Islam was inspired to write the book by the many students who have passed through her classroom door. Noor’s inquisitive mind has led her to her most important question to date: why is the hijab so important?

A celebration of Muslim women and of family love, the author hopes the book acts as a reminder that representation is important. It’s aimed at three to six-year-olds.

(£9.99, Puffin)

FAMILY LIFE

What Type of a Family Are We?: A Book of Modern Families Told Through the Eyes of a Child

By Lizzy Seaton

What Type of Family Are We?

This colourful book celebrates families in all shapes and sizes. Ella and Oliver and their bright and beautiful animal friends discover all different types of families out there, including those with single mums and dads, two mums or two dads, adopted children, and co-parents.

A mother-of-two, Lizzy Seaton was inspired to write this book to help children understand that families can come in all different shapes and sizes but are all made of love.

(£6.99, independently published)

It’s a No Money Day

By Kate Milner

It's a No-Money Day

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, parents may find this book useful for explaining issues around financial difficulties to small children.

Aimed at three to six-year-olds, the book tells the story of one family who are going through challenging times. The mum works hard, but still the family doesn’t have any money or food in the cupboards. They rely on the kindness of strangers and the foodbank. The little girl who loves reading and drawing, can still find happiness in her day despite the family’s troubles.

Author and illustrator Kate Milner has also written My Name is Not Refugee which offers an insight into real journeys being made by families today. Nowhere to Call Home — a book exploring homelessness — will be published later in the year.

(£6.99, Barrington Stoke)

My Daddies!

By Gareth Peter

My Daddies!

This rhyming read-out-loud picture book, which is aimed at two to five-year-olds, celebrates same-sex parents and introduces younger readers to another type of family.

At story time, the two fathers and their little one go on fantastical adventures hunting for treasure in a dragon’s cave dodging deadly dinosaurs on the prowl, and lots more besides.

Gareth’s own experience as a parent within a same-sex couple inspired this book. He has also written My Mummies Built a Treehouse, and Forever Star which describes an adoption journey.

(£6.99, Puffin)