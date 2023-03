Ex-UVF man turned peacemaker Billy Hutchinson: 'When you're involved in conflict, you have to dehumanise the enemy'

Former UVF man turned peacemaker Billy Hutchinson served 16 years jail for his role in a double killing but, as his biography is published, he insists he has no regrets

For Queen and country: Billy Hutchinson

Suzanne Breen Sat 21 Nov 2020 at 08:00