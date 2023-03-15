Five hope-filled children’s books to help keep their dreams alive

Recommended titles for tots to teens by author Rachel Chivers Khoo

Growing up in the suburbs of Belfast, I spent rainy weekends at our local library. The building itself wasn’t much to look at, but it was a magical place full of wonder. It is hard to overstate how much reading has increased my sense of hope and possibility. Borrowed books led me to my greatest wishes and dreams including, of course, the wish to become a published author.

That wish has come true this month with the publication of my debut children’s book The Wishkeeper’s Apprentice.

I’ve always thought that wishful thinking is not something to be looked down on. Wishes provide us with brief moments of pure hope: blowing out birthday candles, snapping a wishbone, or tossing a penny into a fountain. In those moments we squeeze our eyes shut, make a wish and suddenly a world of possibility opens up.

In The Wishkeeper’s Apprentice, hope is measured by a wish-statistical machine called a Wishfulness Gauge. Rupus Beewinkle, the Wishkeeper of Whittlestone, is keeping a close eye on his gauge, since the dial has been dropping lower and lower every day for weeks. When Rupus’s wishes begin to go wrong, he finds help in the form of Felix Jones, a very ordinary 10-year-old boy who agrees to become a Rupus’s apprentice.

As Felix quickly learns, making wishes come true isn’t easy. Wishes need to be collected, granted, maintained and protected. Unbeknown to Rupus and Felix, a wishsnatcher is prowling the streets of Whittlestone, attacking wishes and looking for a chance to destroy Rupus once and for all. Felix must find a way to hold onto hope and save the wishes of Whittlestone before it’s too late.

When I set about writing a book about wishes, I knew I wanted to explore the importance of hope and the role it plays in our lives, especially in childhood. My greatest wish is that the story will encourage young readers to wish boldly and to hold onto their dreams. As Rupus Beewinkle himself says: ‘In my experience, almost all wishes are possible.’

The following are my recommendations of hope-filled stories, from joyful picture books to novels for teens:

Pass It On By Sophy Henn (3+)

‘When you see something terrific, smile a smile and pass it on!’ This delightful picture book is about the infectious nature of joy. With gorgeous rhythm and imaginative illustrations, it’s a firm favourite with my own young children.

The Zebra’s Great Escape By Katherine Rundell, illustrated by Sara Ogilvie (5+)

One evening, Mink is swinging in the park when a long tongue licks some snot from her nostril. It’s a baby zebra, and he needs help. This is a brilliantly funny and imaginative story about never giving up.

The Midnight Guardians By Ross Montgomery (9+)

‘Sometimes at the darkest hour, hope shines the brightest...’ When Col’s childhood imaginary friends come to life, he discovers a world where myths and legends are real. Accompanied by his guardians — a six-foot tiger, a badger in a waistcoat and a miniature knight — Col must race to Blitz-bombed London to save his sister.

The Girl of Ink and Stars By Kiran Millwood Hargrave (11+)

Isabella is the daughter of a cartographer who lives on the island of Joya; an isle both steeped in mythology and shrouded in mystery. When her best friend Lupe runs away, disappearing into the forbidden forest, Isabella volunteers to bring her back. This is a story about the power of friendship and holding onto hope.

The Wishkeeper’s Apprentice By Rachel Chivers Khoo, illustrated by Rachel Sanson (7+)

When Felix makes a very special wish, he doesn't expect to be offered a job as an apprentice to wishkeeper Rupus Beewinkle. Now Felix must save the town's wishes from the wishsnatcher, who wants to destroy hopes and dreams everywhere.

Rachel Chivers Khoo was born in Belfast. Growing up, her greatest wish was to become a published children’s author. Rachel studied English Literature at Trinity College, Oxford and has a Masters in Creative Writing from Queen’s University, Belfast. She previously worked in book publishing, and wrote her debut, The Wishkeeper’s Apprentice, during maternity leave. Rachel now lives in London with her husband and two young sons. rachelchiverskhoo.com