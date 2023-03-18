Former All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty releases second book on leadership

Former All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty has revealed he was spurred to write a second book after tiring of recommending others.

He also believes Northern Ireland needs to turn from a society of ‘know-it-alls’ to one of ‘learn-it-alls’.

Following the success of his first book, Commit! McNulty has released a second, Commit2Lead!

While the first helped readers fulfil their potential, his latest book focuses on how to become a better leader, something he feels everyone can benefit from.

“The book talks first about leading yourself, everyone needs to learn how to lead themselves, then leading in their family; lead in their homes; whether it is in Tullysaran or Tokyo; lead in their communities; then of course leading at work,” the 46-year-old said.

“So the book is for anyone that wants to get better at those four leadership avenues, and everyone is leading in one of those four avenues even if they don’t realise they are.”

Perhaps best known for his GAA career, McNulty was part of the 2002 Armagh side that won the All-Ireland.

Now a successful entrepreneur, he is the owner and CEO of Ireland’s leading performance consultancy business, McNulty. Throughout his work he has seen a need for books about learning to lead.

His portfolio of clients over the years included the Leinster and Irish rugby teams.

“We train leadership, we coach leaders, we advise leaders all day, every day so the book is a supplement to what we do every day,” he added.

“We work with the likes of Amazon and Intel and give them programmes and within those programmes, they will always ask us, ‘What book really underpins what you are talking about?

’I got a bit sick of recommending other books so I made my own.”

He feels leadership is not something that comes naturally but something everyone can work on and develop as they grow.

“The good thing about leadership is you can very much develop leadership skills, you can improve it, you can be coached, with work and experience you can massively grow as a leader,” McNulty added.

One thing that is important is how our individual actions can impact in the community around us. He portrays this in the book when he talks about the difference between a ‘know-it-all’ and a ‘learn-it-all’.

He added: “A know-it-all is someone who doesn’t want you to tell them anything because they already know everything, they don’t want to try anything new because they already ‘know’ it won’t work, they aren’t open to new ideas or perspectives.

“A learn-it-all is different, they want to learn about the people around them, they look for solutions from those around them.”

He thinks that the world, particularly Northern Ireland, could benefit from more ‘learn-it-alls’.

“Know-it-alls think this is the way the protocol has to go. Know-it-alls think no we can’t have Ulster rugby and GAA in the same stadium in Belfast, we can’t have both Irish language and Scottish signs to be respectful both sides of the community, know-it-alls think that we can’t have change,” he added.

“Learn-it-alls ask what can I learn in this situation to find the best solution,

“What can I learn from the orange community? What can I learn from the green community?

“A learn-it-all thinks ‘I don’t know the way forward but I want to find a way forward’.”

He admits leadership isn’t straightforward — there have been many twists and turns in his learnership journey, something that is visually represented on the front cover of his book.

“If you look at the front cover here, it’s a pathway, the pathway isn’t straight and then the pathway is unclear, you think ‘Where the hell am I going?’ The answer is nobody knows. You have to figure it out,” he said.

McNulty feels that by developing your leadership skills you can develop your confidence.

“To lead yourself is unbelievably important for your self confidence and your-self worth. I also think it helps you to improve your self-evaluation, which is incredibly important for everyone ” he said.

He admits that, despite teaching leadership skills, he himself sometimes struggles with leading his life the way he wants to.

“Of course I have days I struggle with leadership, but I think the important thing, and what I try to share in the book, is that I have the skills to pull myself out of those difficult days, to work through it.”

McNulty currently lives in Dublin but his Armagh roots are still very important to him, something he wanted to make clear in his second book.

“I love Dublin but I love Armagh, I love getting home and up into the hills of south Armagh,” he added.

“The book’s design is very deliberate, we wanted the number two to be noticeable because that was my number, the colour orange as well, all representing Armagh, it has Armagh heritage and DNA.”

