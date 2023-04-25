From problematic colleagues to power struggles in the office, work life can be stressful but it can be managed

Liadán Hynes talks to work psychologist Sinéad Brady

You don’t have to be best friends to get the work done, but you should be kind — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Toxicity at work is extremely complicated to understand, and it’s very difficult to address, really difficult,” says career and work psychologist Sinéad Brady, whose new book, Total Reset, looks at breaking down some of the myths that our world of work is built on.

When it comes to dealing with toxic col-leagues — be it bosses or coworkers — identifying there is an issue, or what Sinéad refers to as ‘toxic awareness’, is the first step. But it’s one people often struggle with, she explains. For one thing, the behaviour may not be widely recognised.

“It is something that people find really tricky to identify because it’s typically not talked about. There will be someone in the office that others will know of as being the awkward one or the difficult one, but there are some people who just display different tendencies at different times, so there is a struggle to put words on it — and then to cope with it. So toxic awareness is, I think, an important thing.”

She lists some examples of toxic colleagues: “somebody who is one way to you in private, and a different way to you when you’re in front of a group. It might be somebody who takes credit for your ideas, your work. Or somebody who puts you on the spot without giving you adequate time for preparation.

“I think it’s about trusting your gut and being toxic aware, having a level of awareness of what makes you feel uncomfortable, and really acknowledging your feelings around that.”

What are the signs?

Signs that you are in a toxic work situation might be that you have a physical reaction in the company of somebody — “Do your hands become very sweaty when you’re around that person? Do you have nerves in your stomach?” — or that you struggle to find your voice in their company or find yourself afraid to say what you want to say. “You’re being guarded, or you’re protecting information because you don’t want your work to be taken. It’s to be aware of the toxicity of that interaction.”

Rumination on the situation is also a red flag. A difficult person gains power by making you second guess yourself. “So I would step back from thinking too much about them. Look at your own feeling and trust that. Say I am feeling stressed around this, this is why, and this is how I’m going to put in boundaries to protect myself.”

Why is it that we find even this first step in dealing with a difficult colleague, coming to toxic awareness, hard?

“I suppose everybody wants to be liked. Nobody wants to upset anybody else. That doesn’t really change when you go to work: you want to do a good job, you want to get along with the people that you spend most of your waking hours with. Also, your career is important to you. You don’t want to do anything to jeopardise that.”

After we reach toxic awareness, what next? “Trust yourself, name it and acknowledge it. We are often taught that if you’re feeling stressed it’s about being positive, and it’s about talking your way out of it and not acknowledging it. But actually, every piece of recent research tells us that the way to deal with any stress in any part of our life is to acknowledge it, name it, and begin the process of understanding it.”

It is important that you not accept responsibility for the cause of your stress or the toxic culture you find yourself within — you simply have to understand it, Sinead, whose Instagram page, @thecareerpsychologist, is full of helpful videos on career dilemmas, explains. After that, it depends.

“If you are aware you’re in a toxic environment, I would say to people typically you’re not going to change that environment on your own. It may be about making a decision to put an exit strategy in place. Saying OK, financially I need to be here for the money, I’m going to gain experience, but I’m putting a plan in place to leave this organisation.”

The issue can be compounded by the fact that the management structure and cultural approach of the organisations we work within will often not support us in this situation, not exhibit the necessary “zero tolerance of certain behaviour.”

You don’t have to be best friends to get the work done, but you should be kind — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frank conversations

“It does require a certain type of leadership, where people are willing to say, ‘Look we’re not OK with this type of passive-aggressive behaviour, aggressive behaviour, covert behaviour, and so on’. If people don’t feel psychologically safe to do that, it’s very challenging.”

Unfortunately, this can mean that on occasion, the answer when you find yourself in a toxic work culture can be to leave. “Sometimes you have to look around and go, ‘Is the environment promoting this?’”

In that case, taking on the problem may not actually be the answer. Sinéad points to the toll this can involve. “That requires huge amounts of courage, a lot of bravery, and it runs a lot of risks as well, depending on how the rest of the organisation behaves and deals with these situations.”

Life outside of work is very full-on for most people, and taking on this fight in work may be simply too much to ask. “The thought of having to start a battle like this at work is too great. It’s not about letting somebody else win, it’s about choosing yourself.”

With regard to issues between colleagues, Sinéad recommends communication based around frank conversations as early as possible.

“You don’t have to be rude. I think calm and kind is a really good way to start. You’re not going to get on with everybody. The outcome can be that you make friends, but ultimately in work, it’s about getting the job done to a high standard. You don’t necessarily need to be best friends to do that. But you need to be kind to each other.”

Sources of stress

For workers currently facing an impasse between themselves and employers over flexible working, where an organisation is insisting they return to the office full-time with no option to work some days at home, Sinéad says the simple answer is to leave: “create an exit strategy, organize yourself to leave. Nobody needs to put up with that.”

What are the main sources of work stress for people currently? ”I think workload is really high at the moment. People are stretched, their capacity is stretched. It’s impacting their capability.”

How does she advise a person should go about pushing back at an oppressive workload?

“First of all, identify the type of tasks that you are doing. Look at the ones that are stretching your capacity, and the ones that are stretching your capability. (For) the ones that are stretching your capacity, identity if some of those are non-promotable tasks.”

These are tasks that are essential to getting a project done, to the running of the workplace, but which will not lead to career progress or advancement. They often fall mainly within the remit of one or two people — organisational tasks, minute-taking at meetings, and planning work events.

“If you’re doing non-promotable tasks, perhaps the talk is about a wider conversation with your team and with your boss around who actually does their share of these tasks.”

In the second case, where your desk is overloaded with projects that are stretching your capability, a frank conversation about priorities with your boss is necessary.

“I would simply sit down and say: ‘These are the key priorities that are in front of me at the moment, which ones are the most strategic to advance and what ones can take a back seat for now? I want to make sure that I’m spending my time and my energy in the right places.’

“Talk to your boss, have an open, adult conversation. ‘Could you help me to decide what is most important to get in front of you as soon as possible.’”

It can feel at the moment as if we are facing an almost existential time of change in the workplace, as we grapple to come to terms with AI, and elements such as the chatbot ChatGPT, a language processing tool run by AI, which allows for conversations with the technology. When it comes to change in the workplace, Sinéad explains, “we experience a sense of liminality, a feeling of existing in between two locations or two spaces, without quite knowing what is in front of us. That can feel very uncomfortable, particularly where change is not managed very well, where there’s not openness and transparency.

“It can impact our wellbeing, depending on how well resourced and equipped we are to deal with change. The helpful thing to understand is we actually deal with change all the time; every day is a product of change. So I would suggest to people that it is managing the manageable, and then dealing with the uncontrollable by managing whatever is within your control.

“In terms of ChatGPT, look there’s lots of different concerns around at the moment,” Sinéad continues. “How it’s going to impact the workplace we don’t actually know. The reality is it’s going to free up time for people, research and so on is going to be easier to manage. So it’s very quickly going to become just a way that we have of working; another tool for collaborating, for research.

“I think we have to be very careful about that wider narrative. I don’t think it’s really fair, in the sense that we have always had innovation,” she explains, mentioning farming and architecture as two industries which have experienced widespread technological innovation, and yet retained the need for human input. Jobs and sectors evolve. “ChatGPT is a tool. It is only as good as the information that is supplied to us by it first.” It will create change, but we must be wary of scaremongering.

To someone who finds themselves in a really stressful work situation, Sinéad says the first thing she would say is not to blame yourself.

“In the first instance, I would say take a step back. Don’t begin to point the finger at yourself. If you have annual leave to take, take some leave. Put space between you and the organisation and the person.

“During that time, have some activities that you’re going to take part in. Things that you’re going to do to protect your mind yourself, and maybe think about what next.”

Investigate the availability of confidential EAP (Employee Assistance Programme) schemes, or counselling services — having a third person to talk to, and confirm what you are feeling, can be very helpful.

“Sometimes we feel that we’re the problem, and actually it’s the situation we’re in is not acceptable. Hearing that from a third party, that that’s not acceptable behaviour, can support us”.

Put some boundaries in place around how you work. “Start work on time, leave work on time. Take your lunch breaks. You don’t have to give all of yourself. Your career is not all of your identity. Your work, and your career, is an exchange — a finite amount of time, in exchange for a salary.”

If your mental health is really being impacted, it may be time to leave more suddenly than a six-12 month exit plan might allow for, and doing whatever it takes to cover your costs before getting another job in your field.

“It may be about leaving. This notion that we have to push through all the time — that in itself is toxic.”

Total Reset by Sinéad Brady, published by Harper Collins, £9.99, is available now