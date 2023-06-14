Helping your teen to survive and thrive

Adversity is a part of life and many teenagers have experienced trauma that has left them feeling distressed, scared or alone. The authors of The My Life After Trauma Handbook share ideas and strategies to support them via this extract.

Managing Intense Emotions

Trauma and difficult life events can cause intense or overwhelming emotions, which can feel difficult to manage and cope with. When our threat system is activated, it can bring up emotions like anger, distress, fear and even terror. So, we explore ways to ‘soothe the threat system’ using skills from dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and compassion-focused therapy (CFT), and everyday tips from young people.

It helps when we can practise feeling soothed, as this is like building a muscle. When we practise and train ourselves in soothing, it becomes much quicker and easier to feel soothed again. So please do have a go at some of these strategies when you’re feeling okay too, or even better, build them into your everyday routine.

Unintended consequences

Sometimes when we experience intense emotions, and feel overwhelmed by them, we’ll try to get rid of them however we can. Quick fixes such as overworking, taking drugs, drinking alcohol or hurting ourselves can distract or block these out at first.

The problem is that although we might feel okay or better for a short period of time, there are unintended consequences that can make us feel worse in the longer term, such as ending up feeling exhausted, not sleeping, doing something illegal or harmful to our bodies, or not really dealing with what’s happening underneath (leading to longer-term problems).

Are there any things that you might do as a way of feeling soothed that don’t feel that helpful in the end, or that you end up feeling bad about afterwards?

There’s a range of more healthy and helpful strategies that can help you to activate your soothing system and calm your threat system.

Safeness and soothing system

In compassion-focused therapy (CFT), we talk about the safeness or soothing emotional regulation system. When we feel soothed, this system releases chemicals in our bodies called endorphins (and also oxytocin when we’re being soothed by other people) which can help us to feel at peace, calm and content, safe and at ease. Any difficult threat-based emotions that we might have been feeling are quickly soothed.

As we’re social beings, we crave connection with others. When we experience soothing from other people who we feel comfortable and safe around, this can lead us to feel connected to them and can activate our soothing system.

People whom we trust and feel close to sometimes soothe us by just being physically close, listening to us and trying to understand how we’re feeling. Sometimes, just by being near someone else who is calm and relaxed can help us to feel calm and more relaxed too (we can ‘catch’ their calmness).

We might also want physical closeness and touch from others, such as someone holding our hand, giving us a big hug, stroking our hair, or rubbing our back or feet. It all depends on what you feel comfortable with, and what’s soothing and comforting to you.

It can be helpful to think about all the important people in your life, and consider which of these relationships help you to feel safe, calm and connected. Also, which of these people and relationships lead you to feel unsafe, on edge and disconnected? Or lead to you feeling intense emotions?

Sometimes you might have learned protective strategies in your relationships to keep you safe from others. However, these might lead you to push people (including those closest to you) away. Where someone is safe, it can be useful to try to let your protective barriers down and allow yourself to access their support.

Ask yourself:

• Who helps me to feel safe, calm and soothed?

• Are there any people in my life who I would like to get to know more, or spend more time with?

• Which activities do I enjoy doing with others that help me to feel close to them, calm and soothed?

Playing and having fun with other people, and laughing together, is also a good way of building a closer connection. Where you have fun with someone else, your threat system ‘goes offline’, and your ability to connect increases.

We really encourage you to think about games and silly things that you might like to do with your friends and family to get you playing and laughing.

My Life After Trauma Handbook

A few ideas for playfulness

• Uno or other card games

• Team sports like football

• Something crafty and messy

• Trampolining

• A water fight

• Board games or games like Klask and Yes!/No! Game

• Roller skating

• Dancing and cartwheeling

Name it to tame it

This might sound like a really simple strategy (and it is!), but it’s actually one of the most effective. The phrase ‘name it to tame it’ comes from a clinical professor of psychiatry called Dan Siegel. Dan found that one of the main things that helps us to be able to calm our emotions is the ability to recognise and name our emotions as we experience them.

Often the intensity of our emotions might feel even worse when we’ve experienced trauma, as our emotions might feel really overwhelming and all muddled up. Or it might be that we’ve never really been good at telling our emotions apart. But also, it’s really important how we talk about our emotions.

Sometimes there’s a danger that we talk about our emotions as if we are our emotions. For example, someone might say ‘I’m sad’ or ‘I’m worried’. What Dan found is that this can make the emotions feel stuck and hard to change. However, if we talk about emotions as something that we’re experiencing, and something external to us, this can make them feel more changeable and as if we’re more in control of them; for example, ‘I feel sad’ or ‘I feel worried’.

The above is extracted from the My Life After Trauma Handbook: Surviving and Thriving Using Psychological Approaches by Sue Knowles, Bridie Gallagher, Jade Baron and Reggie Worthington (£12.99, Jessica Kingsley Publishers)