Holmes is where the heart is – My love for the original detective that has lasted over 50 years
Alex Kane
Every collection begins with a revelation, a continuing thirst and a first item. My revelation happened in a hospital in the late 1960s, when I was in for a tonsillectomy. Having your tonsils removed was almost like a rite of passage back then: in hospital for a few days and then fed on ice-cream and jelly to help ease the pain. It was all fairly routine and you were usually back to normal within a week or so.