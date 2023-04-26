How the true tale of an elephant in a wartime Belfast backyard inspired a new children's book

Author-illustrator Ellan Rankin’s first book brings to life the true story of the ‘elephant angel’ of Belfast Zoo

Sheila The Elephant became a familiar sight on the Whitewell Road in North Belfast as Zookeeper Denise Austin brought her home to protect her during the Belfast Blitz. Credit: Belfast Zoo

Growing up in Belfast, author-illustrator Ellan Rankin was intrigued by the unlikely friendship that developed between Belfast zookeeper Denise Weston Austin and Sheila the baby elephant during the Belfast Blitz.

As part of a four-book deal with Hachette Children’s Group, Ellan (28) has just published her first picture book, The Secret Elephant, which explores the captivating relationship that came to light when Belfast Zoo staff found photographs of a baby elephant that were taken in someone’s backyard. To mark their 75th anniversary in 2009, the zoo launched a successful appeal to find the ‘elephant angel’ — the mystery woman who lovingly cared for the creature during World War II.

“I’d seen all these photos on Facebook, the old photographs of the zoo with the elephant with the keeper, and I remember seeing it on the news when I was younger whenever they were looking for the name of the keeper,” Ellan says.

“At the time I was in university and I was living away from home and I just thought that’s such a great story. I really wanted to tell it and being away from home, it was maybe a bit sentimental because I just wanted to be back. So that’s how I started it.

“It’s about a keeper of an elephant during World War II. The baby elephant gets scared during air raids, so the keeper decides to take it home at night and keep it safe there. The story is kind of about different friendships endure different things and the relationships between the pair in this time period.”

Ellan Rankin

Ellan has a MA in Children’s Book Illustration from Cambridge School of Art, and a first-class Honours degree in Illustration from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design in Dundee. During her studies, Ella says she “fell into and fell in love with” making children’s books. As much as she enjoys the process, the creative admits the most challenging aspect of havingThe Secret Elephant published was the writing process.

“Usually, the hardest part for me is just coming up with the story,” she says.

“The writing process is really quite long, because I’m back and forth with my publishers quite a bit to get the story right with the editor and in the right kind of place and frame for a younger audience.

“I’ve been working on this book since maybe around 2016, on and off. I did it during my undergrad and then I worked on it again whenever I did my masters. It’s gone through a lot of iterations. So really just getting it to the publishers themselves, it’s a tough slog. Once they see and they like it, it’s all go from there really.

“So I think that’s probably the biggest challenge of it, I mean once I’m on to the illustrating section. I’m loving it, I’m just away.”

The Secret Elephant

Ellan works by visualising how the illustration will look as she writes.

“It kind of works well because you can juxtapose like the images to the text and that kind of thing,” she explains. “I like to work that way. I always have an idea of the image from the start, so it’s faster whenever I get to that point. I know what I’m doing and I can just go, and it’s also nice to finally just be able to kind of zone out and draw after so long of getting the text right.”

The release of The Secret Elephant is a dream come true for the artist.

“It’s amazing really, it’s still so exciting,” Ellan says. “One of my little nieces sent us a photo of her beside it in a bookshop, it’s so nice to see that.

“I actually haven’t seen it in a shop yet. I’m dying to go and actually look at it. It’s so exciting, especially seeing all the people I went to university with had books out and I’ve just been dying for the moment that mine is there. So yeah, it’s just brilliant.”

Ellan’s illustrations and narrative which is told from the perspective of the elephant, offer a new perspective on life during World War II as bombs fall on Belfast. The author finds it tricky to pinpoint the age of the book’s target audience, as children of different ages can appreciate it.

The Secret Elephant (Hachette Children’s Group, £6.99)

“It’s a tough one because I think a lot of people will enjoy it and love it,” she says.

“It can kind of bridge the gap between young picture book, because younger children will love the elephant’s shenanigans and stuff, but older children will understand the premise of the war and be interested in that kind of thing. So I would say maybe five to eight or nine-years-old. I hope that it does well and people love it.”

To people who have aspirations of illustrating or writing a children’s book, but are hesitating for one reason or another, Ellan encourages them to go for it:

“I would say: ‘Just do it’. Especially on the illustrating side, the best way to do it is to just to enter loads of competitions for illustrating and for picture books or anything like that, because it’s a really great way to get your name out there.

“The same goes for any writing competitions really, because that way you’re getting to meet publishers, they’re seeing your work and even if you don’t place, a lot of the time they still remember you. They may keep your name in mind for something else. So that’s probably the best thing to do if you have the time to, but otherwise, just do it. I mean it’s such a lovely path to have, so definitely just try and send your work out.”

Ellan suggests budding authors submit their work to The Unpublished Picturebook Showcase, which is an avenue for picture book makers to submit their projects for consideration by a large jury of international publishers. She also recommends doing the MA in Children’s Book Illustration from Cambridge School of Art. “If you have the finances to be able to do something like that, it is brilliant,” she says. “It’s such a good fast way of learning exactly how to do it and do it well.”

Ellan, who has two dogs — Pan and Riley — is currently working on her second book, with the publication date yet to be announced. It tells the story of a little girl who finds a stork and decides she wants to keep it as a friend.

“I think animal and human relationships are so fascinating,” she says.

“I guess that’s what I would love to read as a child. I’m having fun doing what I love.”

The Secret Elephant (Hachette Children’s Group, £6.99) is out now