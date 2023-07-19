How to develop the 10 key life skills a child requires to thrive

Parenting expert, bestselling author and founder of The Happy Confident Company, Nadim Saad, shares the ‘powers’ that all parents can develop to help their children feel happier

I will always recall the day my eight-year-old daughter told me: “I hate myself’. This was five years ago, by when I had already published five parenting books and coached thousands of families.

I felt like a failure. Given my experience as a parenting coach, how had I managed to let my own child feel this way — surely I should have seen it, I should have known better? My life’s purpose suddenly became clear and I promised to do whatever necessary to ensure that no child would ever feel this way.

It was then that I launched the Happy Confident Company, working with renowned therapists and teachers to create resources and programmes that help children feel happier and more confident and allow them to thrive. We have impacted hundreds of thousands of families, cementing the most important objective — to ensure children feel safe and have the vocabulary and tools to express themselves when they inevitably face a challenge.

We developed a toolbox featuring the 10 key life skills that help children thrive. We call these the ‘10 Powers’ and they are the foundation of our wellbeing programmes — now taught in many schools across the world.

Here’s an overview of our ‘powers’ and how you can develop them at home:

1. The power of introspection

To feel safe and able to express ourselves, we need to know how our brains work. Learning this at an early age will give children a greater sense of agency, helping them understand themselves better. By encouraging them to think about their likes, their dislikes, their dreams and reactions to different situations, you can help children build a greater sense of self. Remind them we all change, and that their likes and dislikes might change too.

2. The power of optimism

Once we begin school, we begin to develop an inner voice that introduces the concept of self-doubt.

As we grow up, most of us start having a negative voice in our heads that tells us that we’re not good at something or that we should do better. This voice is rarely helpful so it’s important to help children realise that they don’t have to always listen to it (unless it’s telling them something useful that they’d like to change). Teach children to ask themselves: is this voice being kind? Is it helpful? Is it really true? If the answer to any of these questions is negative, children can replace this thought with a more helpful one. For example, instead of: “I’m not good at this,” why not say: “I need to practice more to get better at this”.

3. The power of interoception

Interoception is the ability to feel sensations in our bodies, and this includes our feelings. It’s important for children to acknowledge, rather than suppress, their feelings, and to name them, ideally before the feeling overwhelms them. Naming feelings reduces their intensity in the brain – this is what neuroscientist Dan Siegel calls ‘name it to tame it’.

4. The power of mindset

It’s empowering for children to learn that their intelligence is not fixed: the brain is constantly creating new neural pathways and this is called neuroplasticity. This helps children understand why things get easier with practice, and that they can become better at anything if they put effort into it.

5. The power of failure

Children are often afraid of making mistakes because of the associated negative thoughts and feelings. It’s important to teach children that mistakes are opportunities for learning and that the most successful people have used their many mistakes to teach them the skills needed to become successful. Lead by example and share with children the mistakes that you sometimes make and what you learnt from them.

6. The power of resilience

To develop this important skill in children, they need to encounter challenges and to persevere, to develop their ability to bounce back. Find things that they like doing and that they won’t drop easily to help them develop resilience.

7. The power of creativity

It’s important for children to learn that creativity is a gift that we’re all born with, and a skill that can be developed. Help them realise that any time they are thinking outside of the box, for example, playing with Lego but connecting them differently, or mixing different foods to make a new recipe– they are using their creativity. Simply by being aware of this will help them develop this skill.

8. The power of mindfulness

This skill is about being present, without regretting the past and worrying about the future. Teaching children to reconnect their mind and body and being present helps them become more focused and more able to deal with unhelpful thoughts and unpleasant feelings because all is actually well in the present. Simple breathing techniques help to be in the present, such as box breathing — inhale to the count of four, hold your breath to the count of four, exhale to the count of four, hold your breath to the count of four, and again for around three minutes.

9. The power of compassion

This is a rewarding skill for children, involving kindness and empathy; a few acts of kindness influences others to be kinder too, so kindness has an amazing ripple effect.

10. The power of acceptance

This is the ultimate power that brings all the other powers together. Learning to accept ourselves for who we are — by developing our power of introspection — and accepting our strengths and weaknesses, and those of others, enables us to have a better relationship with ourselves and with others.

I hope that developing these powers will prove useful to you and your children.

