If all you want for Christmas… is books. Review recommends nine festive reads

Amie McAuley selects 10 festive reads that’ll really put you in the spirit of what’s to come

Christmas is a beloved holiday: a time for fun, fantasy and festivity. The Christmas genre has been a massive hit since the days of Dickens and the success is ongoing.

This is for many reasons, though most readers would agree it is the superior escapism that Christmas offers: sceptic, old, or not, anyone can become a child at heart again with Christmas books.

Although it is also important to acknowledge different experiences during Christmas.

Review’s list includes books that are viewed as classics, more contemporary options and cover an array of themes and settings.

​

The ageless novel:

A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote

This light-hearted tale of two cousins, one a little boy and the other an old woman, highlights the impact of Christmas on people of any generation.

No matter what age people are, they can’t help but fill with a childish innocence and excitement when it comes to Christmas. With humour and happiness at every page, Truman Capote created a story that allows readers to slip into the festive feelings of agelessness.

​

The thought provoker:

The Gritterman by Orlando Weeks

The Gritterman is a tale of an old, widowed man, unwanted in his job as a gritterman at Christmas time and isolated from society. Though he savours the loneliness, how could he live in redundancy? While this is not as light-hearted as others on the list, Orlando Weeks crafted an important tale that embodies old age and marginalisation from society. It is dedicated to those who don’t have the privilege of family and comfort at Christmas; those whose lives continue during the holidays, and get turned upside down.

The Gritterman by Orlando Weeks

The mysterious marvel:

Midnight in Everwood by M. A. Kuzniar

This story is a jackpot of a mystical winter wonderland. From goblins to gowns, it is a tale that truly encapsulates the extent of the Christmas season. Set in the Edwardian era, Marietta’s final ballet performance on Christmas Eve doesn’t go to plan when she is transported to a snow-covered forest that harbours dangers beyond her imagination. Though a sugar palace may sound like a sweet endeavour, Marietta has to form a rebellion with two other captives in order to escape. M. A. Kuzniar creates a stunning tale of forbidden love and captivating crises that Marietta must survive.

​

Midnight in Everwood by M. A. Kuzniar

The heartwarmer:

One More Christmas at the Castle by Trisha Ashley

A story of love, loss, and hope. One More Christmas at The Castle is a heart-warming tale of love found in the most unexpected places as Dido, a party planner, finds herself planning for more than she bargained for with Sabine, an old widow who knows this is her last Christmas. There’s also a castle that unveils secrets and old crushes are brought to light again. Praised for its beautiful writing and plot, this is a great way to escape into the festive spirit of family.

​

One More Christmas at the Castle by Trisha Astley

The festive whodunnit:

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie doesn’t exclude Christmas from her murder mysteries, creating a must-read for the festive times.

Poirot is called when a family reunion goes awry, and the father is murdered, seemingly by one of his sons. Poirot’s Christmas will leave readers aching to unravel the intricate plot and use their detective skills to work out this mystery, making this something for all the crime lovers during the holidays.

​

Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie

The crafted novella:

Twelve Nights by Urs Faes

Twelve Nights is a short novella that has been hailed for its stunning writing and plot. It follows Manfred, who has been estranged from his brother since a bitter argument over love and inheritance, as he reminisces on returning to his childhood home.

Along the way he contemplates everything between now and then, the good and bad times. Filled with myths and superstitions of the days leading up to Christmas, an epiphany may finally bring some hope of reconnection with his brother. This story emphasises the power of Christmas and the importance of family in the festive season.

​

Twelve Nights by Urs Faes

The relatable protagonist:

The Christmas Wish by Lori Evert

In contrast to the usual merry festive feelings, Lori Evert takes a new perspective of the holidays. Gwen is a character that many readers will relate to.

As family issues and love troubles pile on during Christmas, she is grateful that it is exclusively an annual occasion. Well, that is until she wakes up the next morning only to be forced to relive Christmas yet again. Over, and over again. When Groundhog Day meets Christmas, Gwen has to figure out how to overcome her hardships of her personal hell.

This is a witty and casual read that will give readers an escape in the chaos of Christmas.

​

The Christmas Wish by Lori Evert

The one with a moral:

The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg

Chris Van Allsburg’s The Polar Express is an impactful and wonderful story that shows the importance of faith, belief, and magic, especially during Christmas. Just as the young boy, most readers will start this book as a sceptic of Christmas magic. However, by the end, it will leave readers counting down the days until they can leave milk and cookies out for Santa.

Now adapted into a popular movie, the moral of this story of belief in the world is such a vital lesson many people forget to learn as life gets in the way.

​

The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg

The magical adventure:

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann

This tale of wonder is a beloved story from most people’s childhoods, remembered for its beautiful magic and a familiar nostalgia that will restore every reader’s childish and nostalgic excitement for festivity and Christmas. E.T.A. Hoffman really created a must-read for the festive season to get absorbed into the Christmas spirit.

​

The Nutcracker by E.T.A. Hoffman

The classic:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

This is a classic that everyone has read or watched before — and most likely more than once as it has been successfully adapted into multiple movies and books.

This tale emphasises the importance of kindness and compassion, manifested through ghosts of the past, present, and future that haunt a bitter Scrooge until, on Christmas, he finally decides to change his old ways.

This is an absolute must-read during Christmas to be able to truly appreciate the holiday and time with loved ones.