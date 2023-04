Ex-soldier and author Jonathan Trigg met with former Provo members for his new book, writes Suzanne Breen

The bullet riddled Hiace van in which 8 IRA men were shot dead by the SAS outside Loughgall RUC station in 1988

The former members of the IRA’s East Tyrone brigade who author Jonathan Trigg asked to tell their story were at first wary of his approach.