Ireland’s missing women: ‘It's really important to say the names and keep the names alive’

Crime novelist Claire McGowan’s new book shines a light on the vanishing of eight women whose disappearance meant a lack of conviction and resolution for their loved ones

Raw: Novelist Claire McGowan has released a new book about eight women’s disappearance. Credit: Donna Ford

Aine Toner Sat 30 Apr 2022 at 09:57