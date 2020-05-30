Joe Wicks: 'It's been a very emotional time for me... I've found my purpose'
He's the Instagrammer turned publishing phenomenon who built a fitness empire worth millions. But, Joe Wicks tells Orla Neligan, it's only since helping families around the world keep fit during the pandemic that he's found his true calling - just don't ask him to take his top off...
Orla Neligan
Joe Wicks yawns as he plonks down, gym-gear casual, in a chair in his sitting room, a familiar view to millions around the world who have been tuning in every morning at 9am for his online workouts streamed live from his home in Surrey.