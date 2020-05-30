Joe Wicks: 'It's been a very emotional time for me... I've found my purpose'

He's the Instagrammer turned publishing phenomenon who built a fitness empire worth millions. But, Joe Wicks tells Orla Neligan, it's only since helping families around the world keep fit during the pandemic that he's found his true calling - just don't ask him to take his top off...

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, teaches the UK's school children physical education live via YouTube on March 23, 2020 from his home in London.

Joe Wicks yawns as he plonks down, gym-gear casual, in a chair in his sitting room, a familiar view to millions around the world who have been tuning in every morning at 9am for his online workouts streamed live from his home in Surrey.