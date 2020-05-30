Joe Wicks: 'It's been a very emotional time for me... I've found my purpose'

He's the Instagrammer turned publishing phenomenon who built a fitness empire worth millions. But, Joe Wicks tells Orla Neligan, it's only since helping families around the world keep fit during the pandemic that he's found his true calling - just don't ask him to take his top off...

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, teaches the UK's school children physical education live via YouTube on March 23, 2020 from his home in London.

Orla Neligan Sat 30 May 2020 at 11:00