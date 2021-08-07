Living and working in pre-revolutionary Iran, plus an interest in dissident writers, led to author Sheila Llewellyn’s second historical fiction

‘A very formative experience’

Author Sheila Llewellyn didn’t know how readers would react to second novel, Winter in Tabriz, which concerns 1970s Iran in the months immediately prior to the revolution. It’s an area and time about which she has much information, having lived and worked in the city at Tabriz University. The work of historic fiction affords those who know little of the history and location to experience it how Sheila would have four decades ago.