Londonderry author Darran Anderson wins top literary $175k prize

A Derry author and essayist has won a prestigious American literary prize for his non-fiction tale of growing up in poverty in Northern Ireland.

Darran Anderson, who is also a journalist, has been awarded the 2023 Windham-Campbell Prize, which comes with a grant of $175k to go towards future projects.

His work includes his debut ‘Imaginary Cities: A Tour of Dream Cities, Nightmare Cities, and Everywhere in Between’ – a non-fiction tale which transcends time while mapping cities of sound, melancholia and the afterlife.

The author’s 2020 memoir ‘Inventory’ was chosen as a 'Book of the Year' by the Financial Times and The Guardian and follows the objects and memories of his 1980s Northern Ireland adolescence.

"Darran himself came of age during the final years of the Troubles before leaving his hometown to find a way to exist in the world”, reads the book’s description, which has been called ‘Northern Ireland’s Shuggie Bain’ a reference to Douglas Stuart’s acclaimed novel from 2020.

“But when another young man in his family disappears, Darran is brought back to Derry. Walking the banks of the River Foyle, he starts on a search for what has been lost.

"A portrait of a city, a biography of a family, a record of the objects that make up a life, Inventory offers a vital new perspective on a troubled history.”

Darran said: “My initial response was 'Holy ****! Is this real?”

“To put it more diplomatically, I'm surprised, grateful, and slightly dazed at this very welcome and generous news.”

The Windham-Campbell Prize celebrates literary achievement. The financial reward of $175,000 USD is given to “support their writing and allow them to focus on their work independent of financial concerns.”

Other winners joining Darren also included American playwright Dominique Morisseau and Inuit poet dg nanouk okpik.