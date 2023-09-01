Lonely Planet at 50: Meet the Belfast woman who co-founded a guidebook empire and showed us the world
Maureen and Tony Wheeler revolutionised independent global travel with their Lonely Planet guidebooks. As the first one nears its 50th birthday, Belfast-born Maureen reflects on her adventures
As a newly married couple, Maureen and Tony Wheeler travelled the “hippy trail” backpacking route from England to Australia. Six months after leaving Essex, they arrived in Sydney with 27 cents between them.