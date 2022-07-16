Madeleine White on her debut collection: ‘Poetry is just about creating a collaborative experience with the audience’

Madeleine White’s debut poetry collection addresses relationships, climate change, life and death

The Horse And The Girl is a series of 30 linked narrative poems. Published by Belfast based Lapwing Press, it centres on conversations between the ‘Horse And The Girl,’ and offers a poignant look at the world around us, with a strong environmental slant. The collection has been written from the perspective of a woman in middle age and the relationship she has with her horse.

What is important for you in terms of how a reader looks at your poetry?

I’d like people to feel they are connecting with something that matters; my words to creating a direct bridge of understanding conveying what I want to say to hearts and minds.

Many people think that poetry is complicated. These days, due to the popularity of spoken word poetry, and even rap – people have come to see that poetry is just about creating a collaborative experience with the audience, using words and rhythm to provoke emotion.

An early reader said this about The Horse And The Girl: You express yourself and explore big themes without losing clarity. This is poetry that is easy to connect to on a personal level. It’s also witty!

It’s important to remember words aren’t ‘just’ words. They have the power to shape hearts and minds, creating something beyond their ‘printed’ place. I created Write On! a digital, audio and print magazine by and for Writers, with exactly this in mind.

I believe our future is intimately bound up with how we interact with nature, the flora and fauna of our countryside. It’s part of our identity and The Horse And the Girl challenges us to see and therefore engage to create something better.

The Horse And The Girl

What is it about the medium of poetry that excites you?

The immediacy, that sense of transporting you beyond yourself, both as a writer and a reader… it’s also the most concentrated form of writing; like cordial, before it is diluted. Because the concepts and ideas convey so much in very few lines, the reader has more freedom to use their imagination to shape meaning alongside the poet.

I hope readers will see things in my words that work as their own personal reference points, allowing them to start on a journey of discovery; far beyond anything I have put on the page, with the meaning I have created being just a starting point.

The poetry’s ‘toolkit’ for reader engagement also includes rhythm and rhyme. Having said that, I like rhyme, but not necessarily within a formal shape. In The Horse and the Girl I wanted people to hear the underlying beat of the hooves linked to the beat of the heart: of both the ‘Girl’ and the countryside.

What is it about the world around us and our environment that is of such importance to you?

A critical message in The Horse And the Girl is that, to nourish the place in us responsible for our spiritual, mental and physical strength, we need to find old ways and green places. These foster stillness within us. By protecting them we protect ourselves.

I use the analogy of the ‘Road’ in the collection, which keeps unfolding across the earth. The more we ‘tarmac’ over our consciousness to control and to fit in, and the less we are likely to see. The ‘Road’ is a human creation that stamps ownership on the environment, while removing ourselves from our natural connection to a nurturing earth.

The road is very different to the path. The old pathways that cross the British Isles go back to neolithic times. They are created in communion with the land around us. These pathways and places allow us to move from a known landscape... into a different world. Slip past that veil, from the material into somewhere we can feel and think differently.

Madeleine White

It seems a quiet piece of writing – do you feel the same?

Poetry is a place that demands we feel and think differently. The many layers of meaning leading into different dimensions. I have a horse, and with my beautiful mare Lucie I am able to feel the pathways beneath the road, seeking out those quiet hidden places for my readers and draw them with me into moments of clear recognition.

However, you don’t necessarily need a horse! Writer and walker Robert McFarlane, argues for immersion in our countryside through walking. He believes communion can be achieved by walking paths that have been trodden in their thousands of miles, by literary greats such as Wordsworth who swore walking helped him write.

What does the horse act as in your poetry – a sort of confessor, confidante or friend?

Yes, to all of the above! The Aboriginals talk of Dreamtime, a dark flat place of nothingness. Until Lucie came into my life, I didn’t know how to bridge that place of nothingness, though I had glimpses: ‘you see darkly now as though through a mirror’.

She taught me the difference between a path and a road - a world unnoticed, but that’s still there, the value of relationships and seeing things differently, the connection between physical courage mental strength and the power beginning and endings.

Her spirit, the horse in my poems allowed me to find my own song: his strong, opinionated voice that is also witty and self-satisfied is ultimately filled with love.

How do you view awards and how do you accept review/critique?

It’s never easy to accept critique, or as my head immediately deems it criticism. I am the creator, and I know what I want to shape. However, sometimes that clarity can get lost in words. As a magazine editor myself, I recognise that editing and critique is an integral part of the process.

Sometimes, though, it’s good to let sit for a while and come back, when the initial sting has passed.

Did lockdown help or hinder your work?

It pushed me deeper into myself which is both a good and a bad thing. On the surface, I launched my first novel at the start of lockdown in April 2022. So all the planned launch events up dried up and bookshops closed. This meant Mother Of Floods never reached the audience in the way it was supposed to. That still hurts but it also drove me to write my first coherent collection of poetry!

We must find a way to remain true to ourselves, to have the courage to dive deeper into what makes us tick, but also continue to push ourselves beyond our own boundaries. Lockdown challenged me to do these things and so, moving past the pain of a debut novel that didn’t quite make it, I opened new doors: doors I am still discovering, whether on horseback or through other means!

The Horse And The Girl is available in Belfast through No Alibi Books and Books, Paper Scissors. You can also buy copies directly from www.lapwingpoeety.com. Madeleine’s digital launch is happening on August 2. For more information click here