Mairia Cahill’s memoir 'Rough Beast: My Story and the Reality of Sinn Fein' to hit shelves in September

Former SDLP councillor Mairia Cahill's memoir has been acquired by publisher Head of Zeus and will hit the shelves later this year.

'Rough Beast: My Story and the Reality of Sinn Fein' tells the story of her upbringing and of how she was allegedly raped by a Belfast IRA member between 1997 and 1998 when she was a teenager.

Ms Cahill grew up surrounded by the republican movement, and her great-uncle was one of the founders of the Provisional IRA. She was destined for a successful career within Sinn Fein before she went public with her claims in 2001.

The IRA carried out an internal "investigation" into what happened to her in 1999, something Ms Cahill was against, and she was force to confront her alleged attacker.

She has been a fierce Sinn Fein critic ever since and has served as an SDLP councillor and senator in the Irish parliament.

Mairia Cahill

Regarding her book, which will be published on September 21, Ms Cahill said: "Anna Burns, in her novel Milkman, wrote brilliantly about a young woman living in 'totalitarian-run enclaves' where brutality was as rife as the rumours which centred on her.

"That book had nothing to do with me, and yet in my world people also lived through appalling processes of mind and bodily control.

"Writing this book, I didn't want it to be simply a documentation of the abuse I suffered.

"I wanted it to do more: to both explain and explore how powerful organisations can mould minds and life journeys through their actions, so that people will learn from it and ensure that no one else is treated in the same way.

"In my case, the IRA and Sinn Fein dealt with the matter of sexual abuse appallingly – both before and after I waived a lifetime right to anonymity. I have to question how any political party can be trusted to treat its electorate properly when it treated an abuse victim so disgracefully.

"This book describes my fight to hold my abuser, the IRA, Sinn Féin, and the criminal justice process to account.

"But it also, hopefully, will illustrate that those who have suffered can, despite everything, shape their own future, and that they should not simply be labelled as an 'abuse victim'."