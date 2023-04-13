Mindset expert’s approach to success: ‘Anything is possible in life… just believe in yourself’

Mindset architect Dominic Knight on his new book, his unwavering belief in possibility, and taking the first step to success. By Catriona Doherty

Transformational expert Dominic Knight is an NLP master practitioner and hypnotherapist with 17 years of practice in Harley Street, London. He’s known for his appearances on Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies, and his new book EndGamers: Architects of Destiny is out now.

EndGamers is based on ‘the supreme belief that for every desire, the ability to achieve it is in inherent within’.

Does Dominic truly believe that anything is possible for every single person?

“Yes” he replies emphatically.

“And the reason being, if we look at the opposite: should we function believing it’s not possible?

“If you look at even the example of when the first aeroplane was created. The very first time the aeroplane took off, there wasn’t a single journalist there, and the reason was because they didn’t believe it was possible.

“The second manned flight had journalists there. The reports were not, ‘This is one of the greatest feats in all of humanity,’ the reports were, ‘Well, no one is going to use it, that’s for daredevils, it’s dangerous,’ [they were] almost dismissive.

“I come from the premise of believing in possibilities.”

Dominic Knight

The author describes EndGamers as the most comprehensive book on success ever written. He says the first step to success is the notion of desire.

“Whenever we have a desire, it’s not for us to figure out whether it’s possible for us,” Dominic says.

“It’s actually for us to consent to and agree upon. You don’t have desires for things that are unattainable for yourself, so belief is linked to biology.

“Take Roger Bannister who broke the four-minute mile. For 2,000 years no one could break the four-minute mile. What was really interesting was, when Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile, suddenly you have 37 other people within a matter of months break a four-minute mile. It just shows when someone sees something is possible or they believe in something, it unblocks the potential of the brain to actually do it.”

In EndGamers Dominic builds a strong case that each individual is engineered to succeed at really high levels, only at the things they are naturally inclined towards.

“If you do something that you have absolutely zero interest in, that you are struggling with, that you cannot stand, you will not do well in that,” he says. “It doesn’t matter about the person’s intelligence, it’s really down to the inclination. I build a really strong argument that people are engineered to succeed and you can thrive no matter what.”

The mindset architect says resistance to change is normal and can be overcome.

He explains: “The moment we are about to do something that we haven’t done before that we want to do, all sorts of reservations and justifications and fears come up: ‘I’m too old, I’m too young, I’m too attractive, I’m not attractive enough, I’m a man, I’m a woman, I’m the wrong gender, I don’t have education, I have a young child, I don’t have children’.

“The moment you do something, a whole host of things appear. That’s true for everyone. So, it’s recognising that and not adhering to that, because you find that when people make breakthroughs they are almost oblivious to what the rest of the world says.

“They strive through with a conviction of that thing they want to achieve and eventually the world yields to them.”

EndGamers: Architects of Destiny

EndGamers explores the concept that nothing restrains an individual as much as their own cognition. The author shares personal stories of overcoming adversity, in addition to case studies of iconic legends including Coco Chanel, Newton and Elvis Presley, and 21st century celebrities such as Amal Clooney and up-and-coming British designer Marc J Burton.

He examines how success is linked to self-belief and how to pave your own way regardless of the societal structures you are operating within.

Dominic concludes: “At any moment in your life you are capable of achieving anything that you want.

“What holds people back is guilt. They have guilt and they have shame about their past, or certain things within them are holding them back. What will people say is, ‘In the past I was x, y and z’.

“If we look at the greatest people in history, from the Mandela’s of this word to Nightingale to Steve Jobs, even Ghandi — they all had questionable pasts and things that were so wrong. There was a time that they were ashamed of how they were, but in spite of that, they closed the door on that and they moved forward as renegades to reshape the world.

“So that’s why I believe anyone deserves a second change. You are not your biography.”

EndGamers: Architects of Destiny (Clink Street Publishing, £16.99) is available now