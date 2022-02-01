Miss NI urges kids to express their feelings in poetry

The 28-year-old teacher and Miss World finalist who graduated last summer with a Masters degree in educational leadership said she “has a responsibility to be a role model to promote mindfulness and positive mental health for young people”.

“It’s important we teach young people the range of emotions. From a young age children might only know they are happy or sad, but we all have a wide range of feelings and emotions that includes nervousness, being annoyed and worried as well as excitement,” she said.

“As well as talking about how we are feeling, which is so important, we can put pen to paper that it is a great way for teachers to understand how children are feeling if they can’t express themselves verbally.”

The competition is being organised by Aware, the depression charity for Northern Ireland. Express Yourself is open to all P6 & P7 pupils and aims to allow children to express their thoughts and feelings through the creative medium of poetry.

Interested teachers should email poems@aware-ni.org to sign their school up. Submissions for poem entries open on February 7 and close on February 25.

Information can be found at aware-ni.org/express-yourself