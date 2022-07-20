Mum campaigns for storytime representation: ‘Seeing people that look like us or in similar situations allows us to see our full potential’

Orla McKeating from Still I Rise’s mission is that every child and young person to be able to see people and heroes that look like them in storybooks, writes Catriona Doherty

From the wide-eyed excitement of a little girl in a hijab who had never seen someone who looked like her in a storybook before, to the pride of a deaf child who communicated with her classmates about her disability for the first time, the impact of Still I Rise motivates the founder of Still I Rise, Orla McKeating, to continue doing the work that she does.