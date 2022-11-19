Never a Dahl moment: We speak to some well-know faces about their memories of author Roald's most delumptious tales

From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG to Fantastic Mr Fox and The Twits, almost all of us have a Roald Dahl favourite.

And with Matilda the Musical, starring Emma Thompson as the terrible Miss Trunchbull, Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood and Dublin actress Alisha Weir in the title role due in UK cinemas on November 25, Dahl fans everywhere are set for another whoopsy whiffling imagining of the iconic story.

Jayne Wisener

Actress and mum-of-two Jayne Wisener, who will be on stage playing the fairy godmother at the Mac’s Christmas show, Cinderella the Midnight Princess loved Matilda growing up — and even auditioned for a part in the stage show.

Jayne Wisener loved Matilda growing up

“When I think of Roald Dahl, the one that jumps out in my memory from growing up is Matilda. If I’m totally honest I’m not sure whether I remember the book itself all that well, because I watched the movie back then so many times. As I child I saw it so often, the movie version is the story in my mind — it was probably her powers that hooked me!

"When I was little, I didn’t really have a favourite character, but as an adult I can appreciate really admirable qualities in Matilda. Despite her upbringing she maintains a strong sense of self-worth and a huge desire for self-improvement and knowledge. And again... I’d really like her telekinetic powers!

"I didn’t love all Roald Dahl’s characters though — for one, I wasn’t a big fan of the Grand High Witch. In terms of the films, I love the old Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, everything about it, but particularly Gene Wilder’s subtly eccentric performance.

"I haven’t started reading the books to my boys yet, they’re still too wee, but I can’t wait to when they’re older, mainly so I can re-read them all myself. I think to start off I’ll have to go in with one of the shorter ones like Fantastic Mr Fox or The Twits, both amazing books, and it’s an exciting prospect because while I’m not sure if Roald Dahl taught me anything in particular about life, his books definitely taught me to love literature from a young age, and that’s something I’d love my kids to have too.

"I’ve had a small bit of a link with the author in adulthood too, in that I auditioned for a small part in Matilda when the RSC was originally workshopping it. I didn’t get the job. And I’m embarrassed to say I’ve never actually seen it on stage, although I absolutely love the music. My best friend took me to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when it was on at Drury Lane in the West End, which was a real feast for the eyes.”

Kerri Quinn

Belfast actress Kerri Quinn was a fan of iconic Roald Dahl baddie the Grand High Witch and predicts good things for Stephen Graham as the new Mr Wormwood.

Kerri Quinn was a fan the Grand High Witch

“The first Roald Dahl book I fell in love with as a child was The Twits. I lost count how many times I read that book, it was brilliant.

"But when it came to the films, my favourite, hands down, has to be The Witches. I suppose as a kid I was a bit strange and the characters I should have feared, I actually admired and loved. So, Anjelica Huston for me, who played the terrifying Grand High Witch in the 1990 film, was one of the best villains out there when I was growing up. I still quote her lines to my daughter and nieces.

"When it comes to the new Matilda movie, overall I’m not a fan of remakes. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. However, anything with Stephen Graham involved, I’m in. I love that man.

"My daughter’s favourite Roald Dahl movie is Matilda, mainly because she’s a massive Danny DeVito fan — he plays Matilda’s dad Mr Wormwood in the 1996 film. Apparently when she’s famous, she wants to meet him.”

Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood in Matilda: the Musical

Claire Allan

Author Claire Allan used her Holy Communion money to buy Fantastic Mr Fox, and years later loved curling up with her daughter to enjoy The BFG.

Author Claire Allan

“So many of my memories of childhood are wrapped up in the wonderful story telling of Roald Dahl. I was always a bookworm, and this was fostered by my parents who were also great readers and who would read to us. (I have two sisters and a brother). I still remember my siblings and I sitting together on a Saturday afternoon while my dad read The Magic Finger to us. I wouldn’t have been any more than five or six at the time but the memory of the story, and its telling, is still with me. We powered through so many Roald Dahl books after that — The Twits, George’s Marvellous Medicine, James and the Giant Peach and more.

“When I was in primary three and had just made my First Communion, I remember being taken to Toymaster which was at the bottom of Shipquay Street in Derry and the first book I bought with my own money was Fantastic Mr Fox. Roald Dahl was such a natural draw for me. Maybe it was that the underdog always triumphed. Maybe it was the sometimes near the knuckle humour or the way children could empower themselves. Maybe it was how even in the most fantastical of tales there was a real human, heartfelt story about accepting people’s differences — be it Matilda and her book obsession, Danny and his life in a caravan with his poacher dad just trying to make ends meet, or the wonderfully eccentric Willy Wonka.

“When my own children (now 18 and 13) were growing up and learning to read, it was no surprise that we reached again for Roald Dahl and it was a joy to rediscover his works and to become the parent doing the silly voices and retelling the stories while my children listened.

“One of my favourite child-rearing memories will always be curling up in my bed each evening with my daughter while I read The BFG to her. We’d laugh at the talk of human beans, snozzcumbers and at all the brilliant malapropisms that wonderful big giant used. I don’t think that Dahl has been beaten yet in terms of writing for children, but maybe that’s because his stories are so enshrined in my own memories. The whole world could do with re-reading some Roald Dahl.”

Pete Snodden

Cool FM’s Pete Snodden was won over by The Witches in his primary school days — and as a dad has learned to love the iconic Matilda along with his daughters Ivana (11) and eight-year-old Elayna.

Julia, Elayna, Ivana and Pete Snodden on a family trip to see Matilda: The musical in London

“My absolute favourite as a child was The Witches. I can’t remember what year I was in, but at one stage in primary school we read the book as a class, which was a real stand-out experience. We’d all read three or four lines or a paragraph each and work our way round the class, chapter by chapter. It was a completely immersive experience, with everyone getting every twist and turn of the story and the jokes at the same time. We were all completely hooked and couldn’t wait to find out what happened next.

!I remember I went to see James and the Giant Peach at the Grand Opera House one year too, which was brilliant. It was one of the highlights of the year — that and getting to the pantomime.

"With my daughters Ivana and Elayna, it’s Matilda all day long. They’ve read the book, they’ve seen the film and we were lucky enough to see Matilda the Musical in London, which was incredible. I remember I went with absolutely no expectation, but I was totally and utterly blown away. The music was phenomenal, and I’ll admit I had a wee tear in my eye at one point. I’ve actually got When I Grow Up, one of the songs from the show, on my Spotify because it’s unreal.

"This new film will be brilliant too, I’m sure. I can’t quite picture Emma Thompson as Mrs Trunchbull yet, but I’m sure she’ll be amazing and it’ll be a great way to get people into the cinemas. I’m sure we’ll be there to see it. Roald Dahl was such a big fixture for so many people of my generation, in a way I think David Walliams plays that part for kids my daughters’ age, but either way, it’s great to have brilliant, funny and engaging books to get you hooked on reading when you’re growing up.”

Deborah McAleese

UTV presenter Deborah McAleese adored Roald Dahl books as a child – and loves reading the novels for a second time with son, James.

UTV's Deborah McAleese with son James

“The moment I picked up my first Roald Dahl book, in the local library as an eight-year-old, I wanted to live in its pages of golden tickets and chocolate rivers. I clearly remember it was a wet Saturday morning, but huddled beside a radiator, amongst the dusty library shelves, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brought me on a crazy, magical journey to a place where anything can happen, dreams do come true and the underdog wins.

“It wasn’t until the difficult days of the pandemic and lockdowns that I rediscovered the absolute joy of Roald Dahl with my young son James. As a reporter with UTV I’d often come home buzzing from a busy day filming, reporting and editing. But the perfect way to switch off was escaping with James into another wonderful story, just like Matilda.

“We would cuddle up and take turns reading to each other in silly voices, hooting with laughter at the cheeky, mischievous, loveable characters, like Mr Fox. It’s only now as an adult, chatting about the stories with James, that I realise the great lessons that little ones can learn from Roald Dahl books — it’s OK to be different, it’s good to have dreams and my favourite — the importance of being kind. Just as it says in The Twits: ‘If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely’.”

Ibe Sesay

Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, who loved Danny the Champion of the World as a child, has picked up Roald Dahl’s books to enjoy over the years with children Katie, now 20, Mollie, 17, Stephen, 13, and 12-year-old Daniel.

Ibe Sesay with sons Stephen and Daniel

“I didn’t read an awful lot as a kid, but I vividly remember reading Danny the Champion of the World several times, maybe four or five. Any time I think back to my experience of reading when I was at school, that’s the book that comes to mind.

"It was a fascinating story, and one I’ve read again as an adult to my kids. There was just so much going on with the story, I loved it. Danny was only young when he lost his mum, and his dad brought him up in the caravan. I remember his dad was a poacher and he was very smart, outwitting all the other poachers. But then Danny woke up in the middle of the night and his dad was gone, and it was up to Danny to save him.

“It was so vivid, all the detail about getting sleeping tablets and raisins, and doing the whole trick. There was so much colour and detail it was absolutely captivating. I couldn’t put it down.

"When it came to revisiting Roald Dahl as a parent, as well as that one, we read just about every Roald Dahl book going. Everyone loves The Twits. What child wouldn’t? All the horrible, gory details are incredible, and when it came to Matilda my daughters Katie and Mollie loved it when they were a bit younger. On a horrible day or if someone wasn’t’ feeling well, Matilda — the Danny de Vito film — would go on for the girls. Stephen Graham is amazing, so the new one should be good too, I’m sure we’ll definitely see it.”