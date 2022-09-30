New book details north Belfast father’s extraordinary spell as WWII prisoner of war in Japan

Paul Murray with his father Frank and mother Eileen in Newcastle in 1980.

The son of a former Japanese Prisoner of War (PoW) from north Belfast has said writing a book on his father’s extraordinary Second World War experiences allowed him to be “reacquainted with my parents”.

Belfast-born Paul Murray’s book From the Gaeltacht to Galicia: a Son’s Tale — published by Honeybee Books — looks back at his father Frank's role of commanding 350 British PoWs to setting up a medical practice in the city of his birth.

Paul also wrote about his three long-distance Caminos in Spain, something that was inspired by his father’s war experiences.

Frank became a major in the Royal Army Medical Corps while being incarcerated by the Japanese.

As well as being senior medical officer, Frank took the role of commanding officer over 350 British PoWs, before returning to Belfast after liberation in 1945 to set up a medical practice on the Oldpark Road.

Frank’s journey began in 1938 when he graduated in medicine from Queen's University and left Belfast to work as a GP in Birmingham.

With the outbreak of the Second World War the following year, he enlisted in the army and was sent to India in 1940. He trained in the jungles of Malaya and was imprisoned in Changi POW camp at the fall of Singapore in February 1942.

Paul reaches Cea in April 2014.

Paul said he felt it was important for him to write the story to “highlight the forgotten army men of the Far East”, as there is so little known about these men compared to other Second World War soldiers.

In May 1943, Frank was transferred along with 380 other prisoners to mainland Japan.

Paul said his father lived in horrendous conditions as a PoW.

“The most gruelling period was the 19 months the men worked as slave labourers in an iron and steel foundry in the city of Muroran,” he said.

During his time as a soldier Frank wrote many love letters to his future wife, Eileen O’Kane, a Geography teacher in the Loreto Convent in Omagh.

“He wrote a secret diary every day for 42 months in the form of love letters to his sweetheart, our mum, back in Belfast. They had become engaged before Singapore was captured,” Paul said.

Being able to speak some Irish was important to Frank, it meant that he was able to bypass wartime censors in the event that this letters to Eileen were discovered by the Japanese.

Frank's strong Catholic faith did not waver during his captivity. That and his love for Eileen is what Paul credits for his father’s ability to carry on and stay strong throughout his time as a PoW.

From the Gaeltacht to Galicia: a Son’s Tale.

Not only was Frank forced to survive the most primitive of diets and the brutality of Japanese prison guards he also cared for the sick and malnourished men under his command.

After returning to Belfast, Frank continued to care for the sick and, after a lifetime of caring for the sick, he died in 1993.

Five years later, Paul undertook the first of his Caminos in Frank's memory. They form a network of pilgrim routes throughout Spain to the shrine of St James in Santiago de Compostela.

In 2017, along with one of his sisters, he used their father’s diary to re-enact their dad’s 14 mile walk to Changi camp, now a museum. In the spirit of reconciliation, Paul continued his very special pilgrimage to Japan.

Two years ago, his brother Carl set up the website thebelfastdoctor.info which brought their parents’ story to a bigger audience.

Signed copies of Paul’s book are currently available at Little Acorns Bookstore, Derry.

It can also be purchased on line from buythebook.ie and thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk.

Both Paul and his father suffered from arthritis and any money made from sales of the book will go to the arthritis charity, NASS.