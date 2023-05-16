NI author Louise Kennedy wins literary award for debut Troubles-set novel Trespasses

An author from Northern Ireland has won The Bookseller magazine’s Book of the Year for her debut novel Trespasses on Monday evening.

Louise Kennedy’s novel is set during the height of the Troubles and is about a young Catholic teacher who begins an affair with an older married Protestant.

Released in November 2022, the book has garnered significant critical acclaim.

At the award ceremony in London, Ms Kennedy received her award in the Début Fiction category.

Writing in the magazine, the organisers said: “Louise Kennedy’s 1970s Northern Ireland-set début, Trespasses, was a blazing success in this category.

"The judges were deeply moved by this beautifully written tale of forbidden love.

“’It is one of the best books I have ever read’,” declared one judge; a “masterpiece”, agreed another.

"Trespasses “introduced me to a completely different world I didn’t know anything about”, said one judge; Kennedy is “writing about the Troubles in a way I haven’t read before”, added another.

“The judges also praised the eye-catching jacket design, created by deputy creative director Greg Heinimann, and Bloomsbury’s commitment to author care on the publicity trail.

"Trespasses was the critics’ most-picked book of the year in 2022 and the judges are eager to see what Kennedy, a standout début writer in her fifties, writes next.”

Ms Kennedy grew up near Belfast and now lives in Sligo. Trespasses is her first novel, but she has previously published a collection of short stories called The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac. She has written for The Guardian, The Irish Times, and BBC Radio 4.

Previous to her writing career, she worked as a chef for almost 30 years.

Last month it was announced she has been shortlisted for the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction will be awarded on Wednesday June 14 at the Women’s Prize Trust’s Summer Party in central London.

The winner will receive an anonymously endowed cheque for £30,000 and bronze figurine known as a Bessie, created and donated by artist Grizel Niven.