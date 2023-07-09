NI poet brands Boris Johnson a ‘piece of s**t’ over Partygate scandal

An award-winning Co Tyrone poet and novelist has criticised the former prime minister Boris Johnson, labelling him a “piece of s**t” for his actions during lockdown.

Speaking to the Irish Times about his latest literary success for his poem ‘Up Late’, Cookstown native Nick Laird also branded Mr Johnson a “black hole of a human” and described him as “arrogant”.

In June, Mr Johnson stood down as an MP following the publication of a damning report which found that the politician deliberately misled the House of Commons after the Partygate scandal emerged by repeatedly telling MPs that Covid-19 rules had been followed at all times in Downing Street.

When asked by the Irish Times about his thoughts on the former PM’s actions, the Cookstown man didn’t hold back on his views about the politician.

Speaking about Mr Johnson, Laird said: “I’d like to be more polite, but I think he’s a piece of s**t, a black hole of a human, an arrogant, self-interested man-baby.”

For his piece Up Late, the poet was credited in the Best Single Poem category last year at the Forward Prizes for Poetry.

The poem is described as an elegy to the writer’s late father Alastair, with heavy themes of grief and loss stemming from his death during the pandemic.

Noting that he was “not fit for company” in the lead-up to his father’s death, and that he was unable to visit his ill dad, Mr Laird says he “wrote through it”.

“When my mother died in Newry hospice many years ago, I spent the last few days with her, sleeping in the room, and couldn’t write about that until many months later,” he said.

“But with my dad, because it was Covid, we weren’t allowed in with him in the hospital in Antrim, or to even stay in his house in Cookstown, which had to be disinfected, apparently.

“So, I stayed in London and, not fit for company, sat in my writing shed at the end of the garden and wrote through it.”

Though now living in London, having moved to the city during the pandemic, Mr Laird also teaches in Belfast as a professor at the Seamus Heaney Centre.

Speaking about the famous poet who inspired the centre, Mr Laird described Heaney as a “huge” influence and said his work focuses on “universal values”, as opposed to the “identity politics in Northern Ireland”.

Looking ahead to his next projects, Mr Laird says that he is planning to write what he calls an “unhelpful self-help book” of poetry essays, while also aiming to write a TV show with his wife, fellow writer Zadie Smith.

“[I am working on] a few things — a TV series with my wife and a director which will, I’m sure, come to nothing, and I curate a poetry festival in New York, which I’m finalising.

“I’m working on a book of essays about poetry — a kind of unhelpful self-help book.

“Each chapter takes a theme — like failure, for example — and looks at what poets have made of it.

“Larkin features a lot in the failure chapter: he was the patron saint of failure.”

The Forward Prizes for Poetry, by the Forward Arts Foundation, holds the competition annually and awards accolades to talented poets in a number of categories, including Best Collections and Best Single Poem.