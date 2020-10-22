Northern Ireland author Anna Burns scoops major literary award for Milkman

Northern Ireland author Anna Burns has won the Dublin Literary Award for her novel Milkman.

The €100,000 prize money is the world's biggest literature award.

The author has already won the Man Booker Prize and the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary award for her novel.

"What an honour," said Ms Burns.

"I’m thrilled to bits and am about to break into my sevens with the excitement of it all. This is an extraordinary honour – especially given the fantastic list I find myself on.

"I thank the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, and Dublin City Council for being the patron and the host of this generous award. Also I salute them for representing Dublin’s position at the cultural heart of world wide literature".

Anna went on to praise libraries and talk about how much they meant to her as a child in Belfast.

She added: "To go from being a wee girl haggling over library cards with my siblings, my friends, neighbours, my parents and my aunt, to be standing here today receiving this award is phenomenal for me, and I thank you all again for this great honour."

A tale of sexual coercion, Milkman is set during the late 1970s and tells the story from the perspective of an 18-year-old-girl.

Known only as Middle Sister the girl encounters sex, sectarianism and social coercion in an unnamed province.

The Duchess of Cornwall (left) and Anna Burns on stage at the Guildhall in London after she was awarded the Man Booker Prize for Fiction for her novel Milkman. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ Booker. Photo credit should read: Frank Augstein/PA Wire

The book charts the course of a young girl with an ambivalent attitude to the paramilitary violence around her, struggling to combat unwanted sexual advances and the pernicious power of gossip.

Names of people and places are deliberately kept vague to cultivate a feeling of uncertainty and universality as the woman tries to navigate her way through a dangerous time. Despite her best efforts, her encounter with Milkman is noticed and rumours start to swirl.

It has been praised for a unique first-person voice rich in the conversational language of Northern Ireland and its handling of universal problems facing women and outsiders.

Speaking at the winner announcement, Lord Mayor and Patron of the Award, Hazel Chu, remarked: "What a wonderful book and massively talented writer.

"The judges should be very proud of their work as it wasn’t easy to choose a winner from among this very strong shortlist. I was so delighted to open that envelope and see Milkman written on the card! I wish to extend huge congratulations to Anna Burns.’