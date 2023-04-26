Northern Ireland author Louise Kennedy nominated for major women’s literature prize

A book by an author from Northern Ireland has been nominated for a major women’s literature award.

The shortlist for the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction was announced on Wednesday.

Louise Kennedy’s novel, Trespasses, is set during the height of the Troubles and is about a young Catholic teacher who begins an affair with an older married Protestant.

Released in November 2022, the book has garnered much critical acclaim.

The Guardian said it was it was a “story told with such compulsive attention to the textures of its world that every page feels like a moral and intellectual event.”

Ms Kennedy grew up near Belfast and now lives in Sligo. Trespasses is her first novel, but she has previously published a collection of short stories called The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac. She has written for The Guardian, The Irish Times, and BBC Radio 4.

Previous to her writing career, she worked as a chef for almost 30 years.

The 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction will be awarded on Wednesday June 14 at the Women’s Prize Trust’s Summer Party in central London.

The winner will receive an anonymously endowed cheque for £30,000 and bronze figurine known as a Bessie, created and donated by artist Grizel Niven.

Half of the 2023 shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction is made up of debut novels from older women – with the youngest among them aged 49.

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks, Trespasses by Louise Kennedy and Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris are recognised alongside works by more established writers.

Former winners Maggie O’Farrell and Barbara Kingsolver are also celebrated with The Marriage Portrait and Demon Copperhead respectively.

The six-strong list is completed by Pod by Laline Paull, who was previously shortlisted in 2015.

Morris, whose book captures life inside the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, is the youngest of the cohort at 49.