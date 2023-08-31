Northern Ireland author writes first book following 60th birthday: ‘My twenty-year-old self was pushing me from the past’

There is nothing like hitting a milestone birthday to make you take stock and evaluate the life you have lived, writes author Florence Gillan

We are hardwired to see our lives in a series of milestones. It started with our parents checking that we achieved all our developmental landmarks - sitting up, first steps, etc. So, as we matured, the habit of comparing our progress with our peers and setting targets to achieve before hitting a certain age became a default position.

In my thirties, forties and fifties, I reviewed each decade and assessed what went well, and where I fell in the achievement race. In some decades, the progress was better than others, but I was always left with an aching sense of failure. A feeling that something was missing. A road untravelled, perhaps.

The death of two dearly loved siblings, the arrival of my 60th birthday and retirement all brought into laser-like focus the reality that life is short. Despite knowing this, I can recall wasting precious time beating myself up by replaying my defects and failures on a mental loop.

I exhausted myself worrying about imagined disasters that may or may not befall me or my loved ones. All the worrying changed nothing, but the resulting insomnia stole my peace. I squandered time putting off things I found painful or difficult but which I eventually had to face. I distracted myself with TV and phone surfing instead of actually doing something productive, enjoyable, and life-enhancing.

I had to accept that I had wasted precious time talking myself out of a lifelong dream. Since childhood, I had one passion, one big fantasy – to be a published writer. For many years I came up with many reasons why becoming a writer was a waste of effort, an impossible pipedream.

But now, in my sixtieth year, I was painfully aware that the sands of time may run out if I didn’t seize the moment and at least try to make my aspiration a reality. This was the road I needed to travel or else give up torturing myself and let the dream die.

While doing this, I recalled words I had written as a twenty-year-old – ‘dreams like withered leaves, will crumple into dust’. At the time, I didn’t know why I had written them or even if they were original words, but I felt they meant something.

At sixty, I finally got it. My long-neglected dreams would wither away, and I would always feel disappointed that I didn’t keep trying to make them a reality. My twenty-year-old self was pushing me from the past, reminding me to stop wasting precious time and that life was short. I needed to get into action. And that’s what I did!

I set out a plan to combat my procrastination. The first step was to stop diminishing my ambitions for myself. Express what I wanted. Put the words out there. I want to be a writer. If I couldn’t even say it, then there was no way I could do it.

At first, I felt foolish and presumptuous and worried about what people thought of me. But then something shifted, I had said it, and so I, like someone declaring they are quitting cigarettes, had to go for it. And keep going, come what may. I had to be brave enough to try.

The second step took even more courage. I allowed family and friends to read my work. This necessitated growing a thick skin so that I could take criticism and not be destroyed by it, accept praise and not be dismissive of it. It felt as though a layer of skin was being removed, but it helped make me more objective and less precious about my writing and gave me an insight into what worked and what didn’t.

The third step required reading and more reading, which was not a big ask for me because I have always been addicted to books. But now I read to understand how other writers worked.

I attended a writer's retreat and met several published and unpublished authors who offered encouragement and advice. I set aside time for writing every morning and afternoon. I learned how to be ruthless with rambling discourses and unnecessary descriptions. I worked with a critical rather than a negative eye. I soon saw that the delete button could be my friend.

The final step was to take a risk and see what happens: risk rejection, fail better and keep on going. This was a painful hurdle; no one likes rejection, but I’ve learnt that one doesn’t die from it. There is no progress without failing, which drives you to improve.

In retirement, I attend more funerals than weddings, and I now realise how brief life is. All those sayings: seize the day, live in the moment are very prescient.

At sixty-two, I’m in good health as far as I’m aware. But I never know when the sands of time will run out, and I want to make the most of my present and not dwell in the past or worry about the future. The here and now is pretty damn good, and I will keep working on my dreams and sharing my life with those I love. I have rediscovered my youth and the feeling that everything is possible.

Older people unwittingly crush this optimism by telling their young people to lower their expectations and be practical. In a sense, they are telling them to dream small so they won’t be disappointed and waste their life going after pipe dreams, but maybe that is what we are put here to do. To chase the impossible dream and feel really alive in the process. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt – “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

