Northern Ireland ‘must move quicker’ on changes to sex offences laws, says US author Winnie Li who was raped during visit in 2008

US author Winnie M Li was raped on previous visit here in 2008 and has spoken out on lack of progress

Winnie M Li, American author and activist holds a copy of her new book at the No Alibis book shop in Belfast during a question and answer on safety for young people. Picture by Peter Morrison

An American author who was raped in Belfast has spoken about her “unique” relationship with the city and her frustration with the slow pace of change over how the law deals with sex offences in the wake of the Ulster Rugby trial.

Winnie M Li was raped in Colin Glen park in 2008 while visiting the city. She has since become an author, film producer and campaigner against sexual assault.

“It’s always a unique kind of homecoming for me,” she said.

“I didn’t know [Belfast] very well prior to my assault.

“In some ways, I could have just turned my back and decided never to come back after what happened to me. But I had to come back anyway for the trial, which was at the time, terrifying.”

She has since visited Belfast again to aid her in writing her book, Dark Chapter, and to work with Nexus and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland devising creative writing workshops for women who have experienced sexual assault and violence.

“There are a lot of really lovely people in Belfast who remembered my case and also wanted to help,” she said.

“Now I’ve got a fair amount of friends in the city.”

Dark Chapter, released in 2017, is a fictional re-telling of her rape in Belfast.

She said that the city is “quite familiar to me now but there’s so many different layers of emotions associated with that”.

Ms Li is visiting Belfast again to be a keynote speaker at Creating a World Without Violence Against Women & Girls: The Role of the Arts, a conference being held by Queen’s today and tomorrow.

The event coincides with UN’s International Day to End Violence Against Women & Girls, and will host speakers who include writers activists and academics, primarily focusing on media literature and film around the issue of sexual violence which centres survivors.

Winnie Li on a previous trip

The Belfast Telegraph was the first place that Li wrote about her assault, in an anonymous piece published in 2009. ​

“To be speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, not just as the rape victim, but as the person who’s written the books and advocates around the issue, it’s an important transformation for me,” she said.

“Part of the reason I started speaking out and writing about it is I wanted to transform my role around the issue from being just an unnamed victim.”

“We hear cases of rape being reported all the time, we never know who the victim is.

“Every single one of those victims has a life, an identity and the potential to say something important.”

Ms Li still keeps abreast of Northern Irish news, and commented on the Ulster Rugby trial.

In a high-profile 2018 court case, Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were accused of rape. They were acquitted after a nine-week trial.

The trial received global media coverage, and sparked much public discussion over how the justice system dealt with rape cases.

“The Ulster Rugby Trial raised a lot of awareness about the issue but also shed a light on a certain kind of toxic masculinity that exists,” she said.

She also spoke about the Gillen Review Report, which was commissioned in the wake of the trial and published in 2019. John Gillen, a retired judge, was tasked with reviewing procedures around sexual trials involving sexual offences.

Among the recommendations made were for better education and training around rape trauma and misconceptions, and a more robust attitude from judges to prevent victims being improperly questioned about their sexual history.

By last June, only a third of these recommendations had been fully implemented.

“That doesn’t surprise me because I know the pace of political and legal change is really slow,” said Ms Li, who had spoken to Mr Gillen while he was putting the review together.

“There’s a certain amount of frustration in how slow the change is.

“During a time where we’re still waiting for these changes to be made, there will have since been many other women, girls and men who have become victims of sexual violence.

“Sexual violence is something that can happen in a matter of minutes to an individual and their ability to recover is greatly impacted by the state of the law,” she added.

“In my case, I feel lucky because I feel like the PSNI handled the case against my attacker quite well.”

Ms Li’s attacker was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was just 15 at the time of the attack.

“There always needs to be room for improvement, not just the criminal justice system, but in terms of working on the deeper cultural level of attitudes towards women and girls,” she continued.

When asked if she had a message for other women who have experienced sexual violence, she said “it gets better”.

“There were very dark periods of my life after the assault and surrounding the trial. Of course suicide crossed my mind — I had huge amounts of anxiety and depression.”

She engaged with therapy, met other survivors and began to write about her experiences.

“I was able to go back and reclaim the things that I took joy in my life like writing and travelling,” she said.

“There is a huge community of survivors out there. People that are good storytellers, who want to make connections and want to celebrate the capacity for recovery in our lives.”

Ms Li’s latest novel, Complicit, is an exploration of the ‘Me Too’ phenomenon in the film industry.

It draws on her experience as a film producer and survivor, and is available from providers like Amazon and Waterstones.