Parenting: By striving for perfection, you set yourself up for failure, says new book
A new book from School of Life Press explores how a child’s mind operates and the ways mums and dads can help their kids thrive. Here, head of the publishing group, Toby Marshall, talks about what parents really should be focusing on
Catriona Doherty
The concept of good enough parenting is broadly about the acceptance and understanding that perfection is not necessarily the best thing to strive for when raising children,” says Toby Marshall (39).