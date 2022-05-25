Parenting: By striving for perfection, you set yourself up for failure, says new book

A new book from School of Life Press explores how a child’s mind operates and the ways mums and dads can help their kids thrive. Here, head of the publishing group, Toby Marshall, talks about what parents really should be focusing on

Every parent wants to do what’s best for their child (Pic: Dominic Lipinski / PA)

Catriona Doherty Wed 25 May 2022 at 07:00