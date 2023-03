‘People said they were going to stab me... I feared everyone’: Journalist recalls abuse after reporting on Lyra McKee murder in new book

The following is an edited extract from Leona O’Neill’s new book: ‘Breaking: Trauma in the newsroom’

Leona O'Neill in Fanad Drive Creggan. PIC: Kevin Scott

Leona O'Neill Sat 15 Oct 2022 at 08:00