Police officer turned crime writer Clare Mackintosh: ‘Reading is not a passive hobby… reading crime fiction is really interactive’

The Belfast Telegraph is the first publication to speak with award-winning author Clare Mackintosh about her new novel.

The Last Party was “accidental” in its development as the first in a crime series, and arose when Clare was enjoying the beauty of her home’s surroundings.

“If I planned to write a series, I probably could have made my life easier and sort of planned out the first three or five books,” laughs Clare, who lives in Wales with her husband and three children.

“What happened was it sort of came about through the setting, which is unusual for me because normally my books start with a premise, a hook question, a crime.

“This started because I was swimming. I was just about to go swimming in the lake where we live and the mist was lying on the surface of the water and it was absolutely spectacular, the mountains sort of looming over it.

“I thought what would happen if a body floated through the mist now. Then I thought what would happen if the border between England and Wales ran through the middle of the lake. How would that work as a cross border investigation? All these sorts of things started to come into my head, so I started writing a book based on this world.

“Series fiction, particularly crime series fiction, is all about the world and the leading character.

“The second [DC] Ffion Morgan walked onto the page, I just loved her so much. I’ve never had that experience where I feel as though a character is writing herself, that I’m not in control, that I didn’t create her.”

Dubbed a mix of Scandi noir and Agatha Christie intrigue, The Last Party deals with contrast: between the two sides of the lake, the two types of communities there, the different police approaches on both sides of the border. There’s tension long before there’s a crime.

On New Year’s Eve, Rhys Lloyd has a house full of guests. But not everyone is there to celebrate.

By midnight, Rhys will be floating dead in the freezing waters of the lake… and less than 12 hours later, DC Morgan has a village full of suspects (as well as a tricky romantic situation).

Entwined stories play out over the course of the novel, relationships are altered, some irreparably, and each strand weaves around the central plot.

“It’s sort of a puzzle in my head,” says Clare of keeping all the strands together and bringing the mystery to a satisfying conclusion.

“What tends to happen is that the first draft and occasionally the second draft are about solving the central mystery. Then I need to go through and make sure that all those little side stories are wrapped up and make sure it ends in a satisfying way.

“It has to be surprising, it has to be fulfilling,” says the author, who has also published I Let You In and Hostage.

“Readers of crime fiction are so good; they’re all armchair detectives. We’re all watching crime dramas on TV and talking about them on Twitter and putting forward on our theories.

“Reading is not a passive hobby. Reading crime fiction is really interactive.

“Our job as crime fiction writers is really hard and we have to give them a real puzzle to solve.

“There are sort of unwritten rules: you can’t rely on coincidence and you can’t introduce a baddy that wasn’t there at the start of the book, because that’s not fair on the reader. They have to have all the clues in the book, they have to have been able to solve it themselves.

“Not that you really want them to solve it. You want them just within a hair’s breadth of solving it.

“I quite like it actually, when they solve it a split second before the before it’s spelled out. It gives the readers the satisfaction of having just got there in time before the detective.”

Clue or revelation order is important too, we say.

A reader needs to find out certain pieces of information in a relevant order so as to have a fair stab at coming to the result.

“What you’ve said is so spot on because so much of crime writing and of laying clues is about the order of things,” agrees Clare.

“We’re all sort of hardwired to follow things in a linear fashion. So if as the writer, you set out the clues in an order that doesn’t make sense, you can sort of bamboozle the reader because you’ve given them something that’s really key right at the beginning of the book, but they don’t understand it because they haven’t got to that point yet.

“They wouldn’t know it has significance and hold it in their head so that they could piece it together with something later down the line. The order is absolutely critical.”

The beauty of the Welsh countryside is evident in The Last Party, so vividly described that a reader could place themselves in the locality.

When Clare and her family relocated, she began to learn Welsh as an adult.

“I think it’s harder to learn it because you don’t have to,” she says.

“I lived in France for years when I was younger, and you’ve got no choice but to speak French, really. You’re not going to be able to have conversations in English if you’re living in France and working in France, whereas I live in a Welsh speaking area.

“When we moved there, I felt it was a choice. I absolutely had no Welsh and I felt it was insulting to the community if I didn’t [speak Welsh] as I’d chosen to come into that place.

“But everyone who speaks Welsh in my community also speaks English and is incredibly generous with that sort of thing. There isn’t that sort of compulsion and that necessity to speak it [Welsh] and that slows it down.

“There are there are grammatical complexities are challenging, but I find it really freeing learning a language as an adult because I made a conscious decision to not to worry about grammar, and not to worry about these complicated mutations where words change depending on what they follow.”

Her goal was not to pass an examination, such as she did with French, which she studied to degree level — rather she wanted to converse in the language of the town in which she lived.

“My children, who are bilingual now because they go to a Welsh medium school, are constantly correcting me, because I make mistakes all the time. But I’m really relaxed about it. And I just think, no, I’m just going to speak it,” she says.

“Having bits of Welsh in the book was really important to me. I think people forget; I genuinely think that people in the UK forget that Wales is a country.

“I know that’s a weird thing to say. But it was really brought home to people during the pandemic when suddenly because health was devolved. Suddenly, we had different laws, and you couldn’t cross the border because you weren’t supposed to be out and about in Wales and it was really fascinating to see this sort of shift in recognition that Wales is a separate country and really is different and there are tensions between England and Wales.

“I was really keen to explore what that might feel like at a kind of grassroots level.

“But I’m really conscious in writing that I’m English, I’m not Welsh, and so setting it on the border and setting it from a kind of hybrid point of view, English and Welsh, meant that I didn’t feel like I was sort of writing someone else’s book.”

Author Clare Mackintosh. Credit: Heledd Roberts Photography

On the island of Ireland, where a border can be in a field or farm, it’s something with which we can empathise.

“You guys will understand it more than anyone else,” says Clare.

“It’s such a weird concept I think for so many people that you can walk across a border and not know that you’ve walked across it. There are people doing that also all the time so it’s this kind of weird, limbo state.

“I really love the idea of putting that border in water, which of course is so fluid, and I just love the idea of swimming on the border and not really belonging to either country.”

The former police officer spent 12 years in the force, including time in CID, before leaving in 2011. Calling herself “a bit suggestible”, her introduction to that industry came after entering the wrong room at university.

“I was doing French at university because I loved it and I

was also doing business because I’d changed from German and I panicked a bit and I sort of thought, well, that could get me a job,” she says.

“I was studying with all these people that were doing business studies, management studies< and who were looking to go into the City. I thought I would go to a careers lecture delivered by a management consultancy, and I thought, ‘I could do that’.

“I couldn’t find the room and I was late and ran in, five, 10 minutes late and was felt terribly awkward for being late.

“I ran to the back of this raked seating and sat down and kept my head down. When I looked up, there were police at the front of the room.”

She laughs. “And I sort of doubly couldn’t leave; I couldn’t leave because I’ve made such a big fuss of coming in late, but also it was the police.

“I stayed and I listened and they just gave… I mean, in hindsight, I don’t think it was a particularly spectacular presentation, I think it was a really boring PowerPoint.

“But what they showed me were snapshots of all the different jobs you can do within a career. That’s what spoke to me because I have a fairly low boredom threshold.”

The idea of being barely 21 and going into a career for the next three or four decades seemed dull to the young Clare.

“Yet here was a career where I could be an armed officer or I could be in the mounted section with dogs or CID and it was just so interesting,” she says.

“They were there to sort of sell the graduate recruitment, the Fast Track programme, and I’ve always been quite ambitious, quite driven.

“They said, we don’t take very many people. We take 100 people a year.

“There were a couple of thousand applicants the year I applied, and it sort of fired me up and that was it. I walked out with an application.”

Does she miss the police, we ask, and has her past helped when it comes to writing crime?

“I don’t really miss it on a day to day basis,” says Clare.

“What I miss and this I miss so much, I miss making a difference in the world.

“The police get some really bad press and some of it is entirely justified and a lot of it isn’t. The vast majority of people I worked with joined, like me, to help people and there are people who work so hard to do that.

“I struggle a little bit with doing a job that really feels quite unnecessary.

“The inspiration question is interesting because the more books I write, the less accurate I become in terms of police procedure.

“Talking about it now, I think it’s very similar to the approach I’m taking to the Welsh language and sort of not worrying about mistakes.

“What matters is telling the story and entertaining and connecting with my readers. That is much more important than whether or not you can get fingerprints from that location surface when it’s been in water for X amount of time.

“You have to be able to write authentically and certainly I can do that in terms of the way police officers speak and interact. But I am much less worried about authenticity.

“What my time in the police gave me is probably what I draw on the most, an understanding of how fragile life is and how easy it is to become somebody who has committed a crime.

“Even when you are a really good person or you never intended to commit that crime, actually we all have the capacity to commit murder, for example, if we were pushed in the right direction.”

She speaks of a young woman she encountered early in her policing career with whom she shared similarities.

The only thing that differed between them was that this young woman had had a crisis, leading her life in a different direction.

“That had such an impact on the way that I policed, the way I spoke to people,” says Clare.

“At the back of my mind, that understanding that we never know what someone’s had to experience and why they do the things they do.

“And so when I write now, it’s often in that kind of fluid, that grey area between right and wrong.”

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh, Sphere, £14.99, is out now