Report shows Northern Ireland pupils reading up to three years ahead of age level

Children in Northern Ireland are reading up to three years above their age reading level, according to the new What Kids Are Reading report.

And the statistics could be linked to the greater use of Accelerated Reader, a school programme that encourages children to read the books they like.

At least one in five pupils in Northern Ireland use the programme — which helps teachers manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice — more than anywhere else in the UK.

There are similarities in the books young people choose, with authors such as Julia Donaldson and Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid series still featuring at the top of the list.

Pupils in Northern Ireland are graduating more quickly on to classics by Roald Dahl and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series than other UK children.

While not featuring in England, Scotland or Wales, Danny The Champion Of The World by Roald Dahl and Under The Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna stand out as catching the attention of young readers in Northern Ireland.

The annual report comes from learning and assessment provider Renaissance, a nationwide study of reading behaviours among more than 1m students, including more than 70,000 pupils from Northern Ireland.

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series of books remain well-liked with young readers

Across the UK in 2023, pupils read 24% more books overall (an impressive 27m books) compared to last year.

But the report showed that reading for pleasure has declined since the pandemic.

During lockdown, reading enjoyment had significantly increased among pupils. Now, however, fewer than half of children and young people say they enjoy reading either very much or a lot.

Daily reading levels were also a cause for concern. Fewer than three in 10 (28%) children and young people aged 8-18 said that they read something in their free time daily, the second-lowest level since 2005.

Children starting primary school in Northern Ireland were the only ones to name a factual book as their favourite, with Leaves Fall Down: Learning About Autumn Leaves by Lisa Bullard topping the list.

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson is the favourite book of those in P2-P4, with her work, as well as books by Roderick Hunt, dominating the top 20.

Roald Dahl, meanwhile, is among the favourite authors of those in P4, along with Jeff Kinney, who remains popular until post-primary level.

Among P6 pupils, David Walliams joins the top-20 lists, while P7 pupils list Under The Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna as their favourite read — a book particularly relevant to Ireland as the first in a Children Of The Famine trilogy set at the time of the Great Famine.

By the time children reach post-primary school, books such as The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas by John Boyne and The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins appear near the summit of the lists, which remain dominated by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series, David Walliams and Jeff Kinney.

The report shows that pupils in primary schools have a much higher level of comprehension (74-80%) than pupils in secondary schools (65-71%), while children and young people are finding inspiration for their next read from a variety of sources, including teachers, librarians, peers, families and online platforms such as BookTok.

Pupils aged 8-18 are also showing an increasing interest in podcast and audiobooks, with two in five saying they now enjoying listening to the text recording.