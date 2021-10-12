Sally Rooney defends her decision not to have her new book translated into Hebrew by Israeli publishing house

Sally Rooney has clarified her decision not to sell the translation rights for her book Beautiful World, Where Are You to an Israeli-based publishing house.

The acclaimed Irish author said in a statement to Independent.ie: "Firstly, I was very proud to have my previous two novels translated into Hebrew by Katyah Benovits.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the publication of those books for supporting my work. Likewise, it would be an honour for me to have my latest novel translated into Hebrew and available to Hebrew-language readers.

"But for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house."Rooney, who has penned popular titles like Normal People and Conversations With Friends, added: "Earlier this year, the international campaign group Human Rights Watch published a report entitled A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities And The Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution.

"That report, coming on the heels of a similarly damning report by Israel's most prominent human rights organization B'Tselem, confirmed what Palestinian human rights groups have long been saying: Israel's system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians meets the definition of apartheid under international law."

Israeli media had reported that the Irish author had turned down a translation bid for Beautiful World, Where Are You, from Modan, an Israeli publisher, as she supports a boycott of Israel.

Rooney's novel, the follow-up to Normal People, was released in September and quickly topped the book charts.

Modan has previously published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s two other novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends.

Prominent figures from across the arts world have previously committed to a cultural boycott of Israel, in support of Palestine.

In May, 600 musicians, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, published an open letter asking fellow artists to refrain from performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine”.

Rooney herself was among thousands of writers, artists and musicians who signed a letter against what they described as Israeli “apartheid”.

However, the notion of a blanket cultural boycott remains a controversial one, even among many critics of the Israeli state.

There has been significant backlash, but also support for Rooney online in the wake of the report.

Sally Rooney’s statement in full:

Firstly, I was very proud to have my previous two novels translated into Hebrew by Katyah Benovits. I would like to thank everyone involved in the publication of those books for supporting my work. Likewise, it would be an honour for me to have my latest novel translated into Hebrew and available to Hebrew-language readers. But for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house.

Earlier this year, the international campaign group Human Rights Watch published a report entitled 'A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution'. That report, coming on the heels of a similarly damning report by Israel’s most prominent human rights organization B’Tselem, confirmed what Palestinian human rights groups have long been saying: Israel’s system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians meets the definition of apartheid under international law.

The Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a Palestinian-led, anti-racist and nonviolent grassroots campaign calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system and other grave human rights violations. It is modelled on the economic and cultural boycott that helped to end apartheid in South Africa.

Of course, many states other than Israel are guilty of grievous human rights abuses. This was also true of South Africa during the campaign against apartheid there. In this particular case, I am responding to the call from Palestinian civil society, including all major Palestinian trade unions and writers’ unions.

I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.

The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so. In the meantime I would like to express once again my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality. Thank you.