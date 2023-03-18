Sheena Wilkinson’s debut novel involves a 1930s matchmaking bureau and unforgettable NI character

If feelgood fiction is something you reach for, then make sure Sheena Wilkinson’s Mrs Hart’s Marriage Bureau is on your radar. The adult debut for the award-winning writer follows the ups and downs of April McVey, who is hired by matchmaker Martha to invigorate her business.

But this is 1930s Britain, there’s a dearth of eligible men, and some of the bureau’s clients have exacting standards. Fortunately, April offers a warmth and vigour to Martha’s life — personally and professionally.

With her Northern Irish witticisms — at some stage, a character scolds her for overusing the word ‘wee’ — April proudly declares she hasn’t a romantic bone in her body.

When widower Fabian arrives at the bureau, his needs will put Martha and April’s matchmaking skills to the ultimate test.

Mrs Hart’s… has been dubbed a ‘witty, romantic comedy’ but it’s smart too, Sheena’s characters do not suffer fools.

“When I was writing it, the kind of the phrase that I kept having in mind was feminist feelgood,” says the author, who lives by the shores of Lough Neagh.

“I wanted to write something uplifting, but I also wanted it to be smart, feminist and kind of politically engaged with it with a small p.

“I love reading historical fiction. And my last three novels, which were for young people, they were kind of politics with a large ‘p’ if you like because they were they were all written for the decade of centenary.

“So it was actually really refreshing to be able to write and bring in the politics because all our lives, every single day, are governed by politics. But to make it I suppose a bit more on the periphery or a bit less obvious.”

Author Sheena Wilkinson

Sheena’s adult debut is one where you’ll root for all characters and when reading, they feel like a joy to craft.

“Martha and Fabian are obviously probably more conventional, but April was a joy to write about because she’s so well meaning. But she is naïve and she doesn’t necessarily see the obstacles in her way.

“And then obviously [April’s landlady] Felicity, she’s intent on being a fearsome spinster and she very much does things on her own terms.”

But the beauty of her book is that characterisation is nuanced, flawed and, as Sheena says, “as human as possible”. This is in part thanks to her detailed knowledge of the people she’s written into life.

“By the time I start writing, with my characters I knew them really, really well. And if I didn’t I couldn’t expect them to come off a page for the reader.

“Sometimes I plan something and then I end up writing something slightly different because as you say, the characters do take on their own kind of life.”

Sheena, an award-winner for her eight previous novels, including the Children’s Books Ireland Book of the Year for Grounded, says that writing her debut for adults was more difficult.

“I would actually argue that I find it easier; easier in the sense that it was there was a lot more freedom,” she says.

“Now, there’s no sex or anything, it’s not really that kind of book. To be honest, even when I was writing my historical novels for teenagers, I wasn’t constantly thinking, ‘would a teenager understand this?’ because that would have been death to the book, but at the same time, I had to have some sort of awareness of the reader.

“I think with the adult book, it was just lovely because basically the reader is me — not me as I was 40 years ago, but me as I am now, because it’s very much a book for, and I don’t make any bones about this, women. I know that it’s a book that’s going to appeal more to women and I’ve absolutely no issue with that at all.

“It was definitely not harder writing for adults. I’ve always tried with all my fiction, I’ve always really cared about the craft of prose, and I’ve always cared about language and imagery.

“So I never ever compromised in that when I was writing for young people. So in terms of style and everything, it didn’t really feel terribly different.

“The big difference is that it was it was a good bit longer than most of my young adult fiction, which meant that I had longer to, I suppose, maybe just go into that bit more depth, a bit more detail.

“It’s not that you would ever have any padding but an adult reader may be more interested in some of those small details and going into a bit more depth, more introspection than you would get away with in a book for young people.”

Fiction geared towards young adults tends to be immediate; there’s no time for carefully calculated decisions.

“One of the really good things about writing for young people is it did teach me the importance of there being a good story.

“This book, it’s got quite a charming sort of premise, a marriage bureau, and it’s quite a nice setting in Yorkshire in the 1930s and the characters are witty and charming. But all of that is no good if you don’t have a damn good story. So I did make sure that there’s plenty happening.”

What’s also important is ensuring all characters have a story arc, about which Sheena was keen to do even for secondary characters.

“For example, the character of the Colonel who we don’t actually see in the book. There’s a running joke that they can’t get anyone for the Colonel. And then one day; I hadn’t even planned this, but one day I thought it’s about time we got someone from the Colonel and then this woman, Thomasina, just strode into the into the marriage bureau.

“It was really good fun just making sure there was enough going on in the bureau and making sure that I was matching people up and finding not even just partners for them but finding futures for them which may not have been marriage. I didn’t want it to be a book where the only happy ending with marriage; in fact, I was very much railing against that.”

Mrs Hart’s Marriage Bureau by Sheena Wilkinson

Research on the historical period is something Sheena loves — “if I’m sitting in the evening, I’ll pick up a book about social history. It’s my kind of my go-to place”.

“If I go anywhere, I love folk museums. I’m not so interested in the big sweeping things in history; for me, it’s always the little domestic details. What did they eat? What were their clothes like?”

Social and political unrest percolate throughout the novel, as do themes such as financial fraud — something that sounds unexpectedly modern and that enhances the plot.

“I love books that are very, very firmly of their period, and could only have taken place in that way at that time,” says Sheena, “but that also have something to say to us about the modern world.

“Obviously the whole area of online dating, particularly with romance fraud, something it seems middle aged women, and I’m a middle aged woman, are particularly vulnerable to.

“It’s not something I, thank God, have direct experience of because even though I was single for 20 years, I never ever did any online dating. But I did find out, just from reading a book, not about marriage bureaus, but through the lonely hearts columns, there have always been conmen, there have always been fraudsters. It was really important to me to write about how that same kind of fraud might have happened 90 years ago.”

Sheena’s sparse language enables her to put across insightful moments — there’s a touching comment on the number of April’s ‘good’ work dresses for example.

“It’s my ninth novel. Obviously, I’m hoping to get a buzz around it as a debut because it’s being marketed as a debut, but also I do know my craft and language has always been really important to me,” says Sheena.

“I will spend time; not in the first draft, in the first draft I just go for it and it’s all over the place, it’s messy and there’s gaps and there’s things I haven’t found out yet. But by the time I get to the final draft, I will be really, really crafting every single phrase.”

Another overarching theme is female friendship — the importance of having a 1930s-style cheerleader in your vicinity, and to remind you of your strengths whenever things turn sour.

“I’m so glad that you picked up on that because yes, I’ve always seen it as a book about connection and friendship is really important to me.

“My own friendships have always been really important to me.

“I’m 54 and I got married when I was 53, so I had a long time of being on my own, very happily on my own.

“One of the characters talks about that she wasn’t lonely exactly but it was quite an effort not to be. I know what that effort is like, what it’s like to have to work hard to stay on the right side of loneliness when not only you’re a single person but particularly when you’re a single person because the world is very much built for couples. My friendships have always been really, really important to me.

“I started the book in April 2020. I don’t think that a coincidence. It was an idea that I had a while, but I think the particular thing about that time was obviously we were all in lockdown, and I was really thinking about the importance of human connection.

“I did my PhD many, many years ago on female friendship in literature so it has always been something that I’ve been interested in.”

Sheena Wilkson with husband Seamus on their wedding day

Local readers will feel especially connected to April, whose range of phrases — and others’ reactions — will have you chuckling.

“There’s a very practical reason why I set it in England. I had written three novels, which very much engaged with things like cultural identity, religion, politics, blah, blah, blah. And to be honest, I wanted to get away from that.

“But there’s no way that I could have written about a marriage bureau in Northern Ireland without just being either a Catholic marriage bureau or a Protestant marriage bureau and I just really wanted to get away from that whole issue. Then I thought, well, what fun to take a girl who does think in that way and put her in a context which is really quite different and where people don’t think in that way.

“I did have quite a lot of fun when she and Martha talk about religion and that kind of thing. I did have quite a lot of fun with that. The things that she says are the things that I remember my granny saying, the things that I hear people say older people in the countryside, that kind of thing.

“I deliberately fictionalised the town that April is from so no one can say ‘people from that town wouldn’t use that expression.’ There’s a real warmth with how April speaks.”

Mrs Hart’s Marriage Bureau by Sheena Wilkinson (HarperCollins Ireland, £14.99) is available now