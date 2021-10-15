Stephen Nolan: I never read books, but I’m ready to give it a go

Broadcaster sets aside some ‘me time’ to take part in BBC’s Book Week

Stephen Nolan has admitted he never reads books because he doesn’t have the time or attention span.

The BBC broadcaster said there were so many books to choose from, he didn’t know where to start.

But despite it feeling “like effort” to pick up a novel, he has agreed to set aside some “me time” this coming week to read, as part of a new BBC series of short Read All About It films for television and iPlayer. Nolan is one of a host of well-known local personalities talking about their love – or not, in Nolan’s case – of books and what they mean to them, as part of BBC Book Week.

Nolan appears in the short film with Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, an avid reader who recommends courtroom drama The Defence by Steve Cavanagh for him. The Belfast author’s debut novel was nominated for the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award for Thriller of the Year and features con artist-turned-lawyer, Eddie Flynn.

Vowing to set time aside to read the recommended book, Nolan said: “Reading feels like effort to me but if it’s a compelling story, I’ll give it a try.

“We are so much more aware these days of the need to protect our mental health and I’ve spoken before about how I find it very difficult to slow down and give myself me time.

“I’m constantly surrounding myself with things but maybe this will force me to give myself some me time”

Nolan said Book Week was an “exciting opportunity” for him to try something new.

“For the first time in my life, I’m giving something a chance,” he said.

“If I don’t like it, I won’t read another book. And if I do, there are millions more books to read throughout the rest of my lifetime, in times of joy or despair or when I need me time.

“Maybe this could be the tool for me.”

Book Week is a joint initiative with Libraries NI that celebrates the pleasures and benefits of reading and the role of libraries in community life.

Other well-known names taking part in Read All About it include William Crawley, Paula McIntyre, Tim McGarry, David Hume, Tara Mills, Denis Murray, Fr Martin Magill and Rev Steve Stockman.

BBC broadcaster William Crawley was introduced to the joy of reading by the mother of an American family, with whom he stayed as part of Project Children.

Having failed his Eleven Plus, which he said “emotionally demolished” him at the time, he went to a secondary school where the focus was more on the curriculum, classroom teaching and “turning up”.

While in the States, the mum of the house in which he was staying, was a primary school teacher who took reading seriously and introduced the young Crawley to the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew mysteries, which he “devoured”.

From then, he progressed to classics of Irish literature at A level stage, choosing Dublin-born author John Boyne’s most recent novel, The Echo Chamber, as his stand-out book.

The satirical novel centres on the Cleverly family who live a gilded life, unaware how precarious their privilege is – just one tweet away from disaster. Father George is a TV chat show host and his wife Beverley, a celebrated novelist. Along with their three children they have secrets and catastrophes waiting to happen.

Describing The Echo Chamber as “outrageously funny”, Crawley said: “The context of all of this is the social media world we all live in today, that world where people don’t filter things rationally, where they don’t look for evidence, where it can be about branding and rumour and half-digested thoughts about the world - the echo chamber of the world we live in today.

“In the humour and hilarious moments of this book, you will see yourself and you’ll see the world you’re living in and you’ll wonder ‘why didn’t I notice this before?’.”

Crawley advises book lovers to listen to the audio version, narrated by actor Richard E Grant.

“It’s a gripping read. This is an unremitting joy,” he said.

The films are available to watch from 11am on Friday, October 15, on BBC iPlayer.