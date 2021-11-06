Stones Corner Turmoil author Jane Buckley: “The legacy of the horrors of the struggle has left its mark to this day and beyond”

Author Jane Buckley believes that we need to move on from The Troubles while never forgetting how and why they occurred

Jane was born in Derry/Londonderry in the late 60s. After living in London for over 25 years, then Nice, she and her Cork husband John returned home in 2017 and now live in Donegal.

Many people who Jane has met over the years didn’t truly comprehend what happened in Northern Ireland in the last 50 years. So she decided to write a historical fiction series based on her own childhood experiences and around events from this emotive, history making period.

One book became four and she shares her writing experiences with Weekend.

How important was it to set your book in Northern Ireland?

When I think back to growing up during the Troubles, it all seems a bit surreal. As a young girl, I never paid much attention to the soldiers, the barricades, the bomb scares, the TV/radio news, homes raided, or even being stopped and searched by the British Army as you entered the city centre. Forget the pun, but it was life as we knew it.

As I grew older and became more aware of the happenings in Northern Ireland, others from overseas or even the mainland would ask, "What's it all about anyway?" Most didn't know or understand. Although it was happening so close to home, some simply weren't interested unless it affected them personally.

At that time, I would've thought I had a fair idea about the conflict and its reason. Still, until I began researching for my first novel, Stones Corner, Turmoil, I recognised I knew very little. My desire evolved into helping others experience what everyday life was like by writing about it. I believed that composing a series of fictional thrillers, topped and tailed around actual events, would entice readers to appreciate and help them realise what happened and why during the thirty years of The Troubles. It was fascinating to learn more about those dark years, and I felt it necessary to share it with the world lest we forget - the legacy of the horrors of the struggle has left its mark to this day and beyond.

Do you worry about devising plots or characters?

As I write, my characters become vivid and natural, and I take myself to that moment and space. They say you should write about what you know, and Caitlin, one of the main characters in Turmoil and Darkness, has a little bit of me in her. Not a lot, but enough for me to step in her shoes and remember people I'd come across growing up and from my own experiences such as grief at the loss of a parent or sibling and, of course, first love! Plots seem to naturally fall into place as I identify a series of events during the story's timeframe.

Was there a particular event when you decided to write?

It was the first week in January 2017 when I told my bemused husband out of the blue that "I'm going to write a book!" I can still hear his sniggering and remember his sceptical look! I was going to get it done; I was determined to tick the "I'm going to write a book one-day" box, and after that, I'd move on and do something else - little did I know it'd turn into two, then three and finally four novels! Turmoil, Darkness, Light (Spring 2022) and Hope (Winter 2022).

It was lockdown that resurrected Stones Corner, Turmoil. Like many for the first time in our lives, we'd the time to complete all those annoying DIY jobs that needed doing for years, finish those unfinished manuscripts, draw, paint and be creative in so many new ways - all those things we'd dreamed of doing for so long but never got the chance.

What's the best moment in your journey from writing to publishing?

The most challenging task in writing is promoting your books. The competition is vast. There are 1000s of works published every day, and somehow you must try and think out of the box on how you can make your book more unique, more noticeable, more enticing. However, the highlights and best moments for me in my journey so far have been the reviews.

Genuine readers who (I honestly haven't paid!) have taken a leap of faith, bought my book and then taken the time to stop whatever they're doing and leave a review on Goodreads.com or Amazon. Reviews are the lifeline to any author's success, and I have been overwhelmed with the feedback.

Turmoil and Darkness are hard-hitting novels and not an easy read. They are truthful and objective, describing horrific scenes of torture, murder and bomb blasts. These are the very reasons why I've been thrilled with the 5* reviews. Reviews make it happen, so a big thank you to everyone who has bought my work and, importantly, taken the time to leave a review.

Stones Corner Turmoil by Jane Buckley

Have you an interest in writing other genres?

I'm a great believer in one step at a time; hence my priority is to finish the Stones Corner tetralogy. Who knows if I'll write in another genre, somehow, I don't think so. I enjoy the thrill of plotting scenes and the characters neatly coming together to form a climax ending. It's exhilarating too, when I hear readers telling me, "Oh my goodness, I didn't see that coming!"

How have you found writing in lockdown?

Once I finished Turmoil in the first lockdown, I quickly spent the second, completing Darkness. I'd done my outstanding DIY jobs; I'd tried painting (failed), drawing (failed miserably), even knitting (worse!). Researching and writing Darkness kept me sane and gave me structure to my day. Stones Corner, Light is on its way, Spring 2022.

Stones Corner Turmoil and Darkness are available from Amazon. For more information on Jane, see janebuckleywrites.com