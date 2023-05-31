Summer hacktivities for keeping kids entertained

115 Hacks and Hactivities for Parents of Mini Humans

Taste-safe play dough

Ice discovery

Taste safe mud

Broken crayons

Sequin sensory bag

Catriona Doherty

Author Kate Bast shares her top hacks for keeping your little ones amused, incorporating easy-to-follow instructions, using materials that are usually found in the home

Reusable colouring board

What you need:

  • Cardboard
  • Sharpie
  • Clear tape
  • Washable markers
  • Wipes

Instructions:

  • On a piece of cardboard, draw a design that your mini human would like.
  • Cover the cardboard drawing with clear tape.
  • Let your mini human color the board with washable markers.
  • Wipe it down when they are done so they can use it again next time.

Sequin sensory bag

What you need:

  • 1–2 cups water
  • Sequins or plastic confetti
  • Ziplock bag
  • Duct tape

Instructions:

  • Pour the water and sequins/confetti into the Ziplock bag.
  • Seal the bag closed.
  • Attach the bag to a highchair tray by taping down all edges of the bag with duct tape, or tape it on the floor for a tummy time activity.
  • Your child will love squishing the bag and looking at the sequins and/or plastic confetti floating around.
  • Note: Double bag it and use lots of tape for extra security.

Ice discovery

What you need:

  • Small toys and objects, such as pom poms
  • Muffin tray
  • Water
  • Freezer
  • Waterproof tray or baking dish
  • Cup for warm water
  • Pipettes

Instructions:

  • Add small toys and objects to the muffin cups.
  • Fill the cups with water.
  • Freeze overnight.
  • Take the muffin tray out of the freezer and leave it to thaw for a few minutes so the frozen mystery cups pop out easily. Add them to a waterproof tray or baking dish.
  • Fill a cup with warm water.
  • Use the pipettes and warm water to melt the ice and discover what is inside together.
  • Note: Small toys and pom poms could be a choking hazard; close adult supervision required.

Taste-safe play dough

What you need:

  • 1 cup frosting
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • Bowl
  • Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions:

  • Add the frosting and the powdered sugar to a bowl.
  • Add some sprinkles (optional).
  • Combine the ingredients to make play dough. Don’t be afraid to use your hands to combine.
  • Note: Store in an airtight container or Ziplock bag for a few days.

Taste-safe sand

What you need:

  • Blender
  • 1–2 cups light-colored cereal, such as Cheerios
  • Washable toys (beach toys work well)

Instructions:

  • Blend the cereal until it has the consistency of sand.
  • Enjoy making sandcastles with your mini human

Taste-safe dirt

What you need:

  • Blender
  • 1–2 cups brown-coloured cereal
  • Flowers

Instructions:

  • Blend your cereal of choice until it has the consistency of dirt.
  • Enjoy planting flowers in the dirt.

Taste-safe mud

What you need:

  • Oven
  • 2 cups flour
  • Baking tray
  • 2 baking dishes
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • Water
  • Washable toys, such as toy cars, trucks, or farm animals
  • Dish brush

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Coat the baking tray with a thin layer of flour. Bake for 10 minutes so it becomes taste safe (raw flour is not taste safe).
  • Wait for the flour to cool and then add it to a baking dish.
  • Add the cocoa powder to the flour.
  • Slowly add water to get your desired consistency and then mix.
  • Add the washable toys into the mud.
  • Fill the other dish with water.
  • Your mini human can use the dish brush and water to wash off toys, to make a car wash or give the farm animals a bath.

No-mess painting

What you need:

  • Paint
  • Paper
  • Ziplock bag
  • Duct tape

Instructions:

  • Pour some blobs of paint on a piece of paper.
  • Carefully place the paper in a Ziplock bag.
  • Seal the bag shut and tape down the edges.
  • Have fun painting with your child as they squish the paint around the inside of the bag.
  • Pull the painting out of the bag carefully and let it dry.

DIY Sprinkler

What you need:

  • Pool noodle
  • BBQ skewer, or something similar to make holes with
  • Champagne cork
  • Hose

Instructions:

  • Poke holes in a pool noodle using the BBQ skewer—poke as many holes as you would like, this is where the water will be coming out.
  • Insert the champagne cork in one end of the pool noodle to act as a plug.
  • Insert the mouth of the hose into the other end of the pool noodle.
  • Turn on the water slowly and adjust the water pressure to get your desired water height.
  • Enjoy playing with the sprinkler together.
  • Note: Close adult supervision is required.

Broken crayons? Make them jumbo-size for little hands.

What you need:

  • Oven
  • Broken crayons
  • Bowl
  • Warm water
  • Silicone mould

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 275°F.
  • Soak the crayons in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes so you can easily peel off the crayon wrappers.
  • Fill the silicon mould with the unwrapped crayon pieces.
  • Bake in the oven for 35 minutes or until melted.
  • Let cool before removing from the mould.
  • Enjoy colouring with these jumbo crayons, which are much sturdier for little hands.

Want to help your mini human spill less paint? Try making these no-spill paint containers.

What you need:

  • Plastic cups or to-go sauce containers
  • Paint
  • Balloons
  • Scissors

Instructions:

  • Fill the containers with paint.
  • Cut the balloons in half widthwise.
  • Using the top half of the balloons, cover each container.
  • Cut a small slit in the balloon cover to allow for a paintbrush to dip into the paint.
  • Note: Close adult supervision is required when painting.

My terms explained:

Mini Human: I am not a parenting expert, just a resourceful mother who turns everyday objects into fun activities and has figured out hacks to make life a little bit easier. With that said, I use the term ‘mini human’ because children develop differently; I encourage parents to use their best judgment when applying this book to the age, stage, and needs of their children.

Hack: I use the term ‘hack’ to describe helpful tips and tricks.

Hacktivity: I use this term to describe do-it-yourself (DIY) activities that we create using everyday objects or things you can find at local stores.

Taste safe: ‘Taste safe’ is not synonymous with ‘edible’. Something that is taste safe means that if your child happens to take a lick, they will be okay.

The hacktivites are extracts from 115 Hacks and Hacktivities for Parents of Mini Humans by Kate Bast (Familius, £12.99). Republished with permission from Familius. Copyright 2023 by Kate Bast. All rights reserved. www.familius.com