Summer hacktivities for keeping kids entertained

115 Hacks and Hactivities for Parents of Mini Humans

Author Kate Bast shares her top hacks for keeping your little ones amused, incorporating easy-to-follow instructions, using materials that are usually found in the home

Reusable colouring board

What you need:

Cardboard

Sharpie

Clear tape

Washable markers

Wipes

Instructions:

On a piece of cardboard, draw a design that your mini human would like.

Cover the cardboard drawing with clear tape.

Let your mini human color the board with washable markers.

Wipe it down when they are done so they can use it again next time.

Sequin sensory bag

What you need:

1–2 cups water

Sequins or plastic confetti

Ziplock bag

Duct tape

Instructions:

Pour the water and sequins/confetti into the Ziplock bag.

Seal the bag closed.

Attach the bag to a highchair tray by taping down all edges of the bag with duct tape, or tape it on the floor for a tummy time activity.

Your child will love squishing the bag and looking at the sequins and/or plastic confetti floating around.

Note: Double bag it and use lots of tape for extra security.

Ice discovery

What you need:

Small toys and objects, such as pom poms

Muffin tray

Water

Freezer

Waterproof tray or baking dish

Cup for warm water

Pipettes

Instructions:

Add small toys and objects to the muffin cups.

Fill the cups with water.

Freeze overnight.

Take the muffin tray out of the freezer and leave it to thaw for a few minutes so the frozen mystery cups pop out easily. Add them to a waterproof tray or baking dish.

Fill a cup with warm water.

Use the pipettes and warm water to melt the ice and discover what is inside together.

Note: Small toys and pom poms could be a choking hazard; close adult supervision required.

Taste-safe play dough

What you need:

1 cup frosting

3 cups powdered sugar

Bowl

Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions:

Add the frosting and the powdered sugar to a bowl.

Add some sprinkles (optional).

Combine the ingredients to make play dough. Don’t be afraid to use your hands to combine.

Note: Store in an airtight container or Ziplock bag for a few days.

Taste-safe sand

What you need:

Blender

1–2 cups light-colored cereal, such as Cheerios

Washable toys (beach toys work well)

Instructions:

Blend the cereal until it has the consistency of sand.

Enjoy making sandcastles with your mini human

Taste-safe dirt

What you need:

Blender

1–2 cups brown-coloured cereal

Flowers

Instructions:

Blend your cereal of choice until it has the consistency of dirt.

Enjoy planting flowers in the dirt.

Taste-safe mud

What you need:

Oven

2 cups flour

Baking tray

2 baking dishes

1/4 cup cocoa powder

Water

Washable toys, such as toy cars, trucks, or farm animals

Dish brush

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Coat the baking tray with a thin layer of flour. Bake for 10 minutes so it becomes taste safe (raw flour is not taste safe).

Wait for the flour to cool and then add it to a baking dish.

Add the cocoa powder to the flour.

Slowly add water to get your desired consistency and then mix.

Add the washable toys into the mud.

Fill the other dish with water.

Your mini human can use the dish brush and water to wash off toys, to make a car wash or give the farm animals a bath.

No-mess painting

What you need:

Paint

Paper

Ziplock bag

Duct tape

Instructions:

Pour some blobs of paint on a piece of paper.

Carefully place the paper in a Ziplock bag.

Seal the bag shut and tape down the edges.

Have fun painting with your child as they squish the paint around the inside of the bag.

Pull the painting out of the bag carefully and let it dry.



DIY Sprinkler

What you need:

Pool noodle

BBQ skewer, or something similar to make holes with

Champagne cork

Hose

Instructions:

Poke holes in a pool noodle using the BBQ skewer—poke as many holes as you would like, this is where the water will be coming out.

Insert the champagne cork in one end of the pool noodle to act as a plug.

Insert the mouth of the hose into the other end of the pool noodle.

Turn on the water slowly and adjust the water pressure to get your desired water height.

Enjoy playing with the sprinkler together.

Note: Close adult supervision is required.

Broken crayons? Make them jumbo-size for little hands.

What you need:

Oven

Broken crayons

Bowl

Warm water

Silicone mould

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Soak the crayons in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes so you can easily peel off the crayon wrappers.

Fill the silicon mould with the unwrapped crayon pieces.

Bake in the oven for 35 minutes or until melted.

Let cool before removing from the mould.

Enjoy colouring with these jumbo crayons, which are much sturdier for little hands.

Want to help your mini human spill less paint? Try making these no-spill paint containers.

What you need:

Plastic cups or to-go sauce containers

Paint

Balloons

Scissors

Instructions:

Fill the containers with paint.

Cut the balloons in half widthwise.

Using the top half of the balloons, cover each container.

Cut a small slit in the balloon cover to allow for a paintbrush to dip into the paint.

Note: Close adult supervision is required when painting.

My terms explained:

Mini Human: I am not a parenting expert, just a resourceful mother who turns everyday objects into fun activities and has figured out hacks to make life a little bit easier. With that said, I use the term ‘mini human’ because children develop differently; I encourage parents to use their best judgment when applying this book to the age, stage, and needs of their children.

Hack: I use the term ‘hack’ to describe helpful tips and tricks.

Hacktivity: I use this term to describe do-it-yourself (DIY) activities that we create using everyday objects or things you can find at local stores.

Taste safe: ‘Taste safe’ is not synonymous with ‘edible’. Something that is taste safe means that if your child happens to take a lick, they will be okay.

