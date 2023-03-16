Supper club duo Erin and Jo promote seasonal produce in 50-dish debut cookbook

From their seven-acre farm in Saintfield, Co Down, Jo Facer and Erin Bunting run fork-to-fork supper clubs and classes celebrating organic farming, sustainable cooking and homegrown fresh produce. The couple has just released its first cookbook, The Edible Flower.

Jo (40) and Erin (41) met at university in 2002 and have four-year-old twin girls, Frida and Forrest. Jo is a Londoner and Erin grew up in Co Down and Co Fermanagh. The couple swapped careers and countries to pursue their dreams.

Gardener Jo, who has a background in construction and property, and Erin, who worked in arts management and retrained as a chef, moved from London to Northern Ireland in 2016 to find a permanent home closer to nature.

“We didn’t want to live in London any more,” Jo says.

“We didn’t want to work for other people any more and so we were looking for somewhere where we could have more space, grow our own food and run our own business. We happened to stumble across what was basically a seven-acre smallholding, a courtyard with crumbling old 1800s outbuildings. We had this crazy list of things of what we might want from a property, in terms of potential, and this happened to tick every single box.”

When the pair bought the property it wasn’t being used as a farm.

Erin says: “So we very slowly started to cultivate the land. We started with a biggish kitchen garden and then, over time, began putting more and more of the land into vegetable and edible flowers production.”

A recipe from The Edible Flower (Pic: Sharon Cosgrove)

Growing their own produce has transformed the way the family live, cook and eat.

Erin continues: “You can read all you want about seasonality of food and access to great produce, but growing your own food you are so in tune with the seasons. You wait for the first tomato, the first cornflower. You are waiting for those moments. You are so connected to the weather and, for me, that’s transformed how I cook.

“I was always interested in eating seasonally, but there’s only so much you can understand about seasonality if you’re not actually going out to farms and seeing what’s happening there.

“I know not everyone is always going to have the opportunity to live on a farm and to work on a farm and to grow their own food. That isn’t accessible for everyone, but, for us, that’s changed our lives, and a big part of what we want to do is give other people the opportunity to do that, by bringing volunteers to our farm, by running events, by running our Community Supported Agriculture scheme.

“The Farm & Feast scheme in the summer is a vegetable scheme which brings people to the farm to collect their vegetables, and then once a month brings them all together with their children for a whole day of doing activities on the farm and understanding where their food comes from. For us, I think that changes people’s relationships with food and people’s relationship with the environment, and that’s powerful stuff.”

Jo adds: “There’s so much stuff about eating local and eating seasonal and eating more vegetables and all that, but, actually, it doesn’t have to be hard work, it doesn’t have to be academically tricky, it doesn’t have to be not delicious. Actually, by not eating tomatoes the whole year and growing them yourself, and the taste of that first tomato… By eating and growing seasonally, being involved in the growing, things just taste so good. It makes life so exciting.”

Erin continues: “I feel like, all the stuff at the moment about the food shortages in the shops and there not be tomatoes and stuff... For me, we shouldn’t be eating fresh tomatoes at this time of year. We think we should have all fruit and vegetables all year round and that just isn’t the case.”

A recipe from The Edible Flower (Pic: Sharon Cosgrove)

Erin and Jo feel privileged to be in a position where they can grow their own produce and are keen to share that opportunity and knowledge with others via schemes, workshops, demos and their new book, The Edible Flower.

From parsnip, honey and primrose cake to rose jelly, elderflower fritter salad and more, the cookbook contains 50 recipes for small plates, mains, desserts, baking, snacks and drinks.

The offering is inspired by the seasonal produce that the couple grow in their kitchen garden and wild food foraged locally. The book is described as “a guide to connecting to the earth, the seasons and a more sustainable way of living”. The authors point out that many of the foraged flowers can also be found in urban spaces, allowing city dwellers to discover and make the most out of the green spaces available to them.

“I think that growing and cooking with edible flowers is a really accessible way into that world of growing your own food,” Erin says.

“Some people don’t want to grow onions and turnips and things like that, but for some, even if you have a tiny garden or yard or a few plant pots, you might be growing a few flowers in there. Put edible flowers in there: you are getting the joy and beauty of flowers in your yard or window box and you can also eat them. I think that’s really special for people. You can grow a little bit of your own food.”

Jo continues: “If you are already gardening, my first bit of advice would be to look and see if you are already accidentally growing some edible flowers. Quite a lot of people would grow chrysanthemums or pot marigolds or cornflower. You’ll probably have daisies growing in your lawn... See what’s easily to hand.”

A recipe from The Edible Flower (Pic: Sharon Cosgrove)

Erin suggests planting some edible flowers such as pot marigold, cornflower and violas.

“The simplest thing you can do is grow them, pick petals off and throw them over a salad or stir them through a rice dish or some grains. It really does take your food to another level,” she says.

“We’re not about one beautifully placed little flower on a fancy dish. Our approach is generous, home-cooked, about abundance and about people sharing food together. It’s about bringing joy. You are diversifying your diet by adding some flowers in as well.”

The Edible Flower (Laurence King Publishing, £30) is out now