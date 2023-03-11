That part of Rostrevor which overlooks Carlingford Lough was CS Lewis’s idea of Narnia

In his new book, Alexander Poots looks at how the richness and complexity of Northern Irish literature has affected the region, and CS Lewis’s love for home

Decades in Oxford did not diminish Lewis’s love for rural Ireland, and his letters to friends and family in Belfast are full of reminiscences about the walks he had taken along the coast and across the ridges.

Lewis always judged the English countryside against his aesthetic benchmark, the landscapes of Ireland’s north. The soft fields and little rivers of Oxfordshire, while lovely, were deemed ‘not exciting’, and Cornwall seemed an imitation of Antrim and Down rather than a place with a genuinely unique character. As a student, Lewis had dreamed of placing his favourite city within his beloved Irish landscape: ‘I often think how lovely ’twould be if you could take up this city of Oxford bodily and put it down somewhere “By a northern sea”, between the mountains of Donegal.’ The Narnia books allowed Lewis to do just that. Take this description of Narnia’s capital, Cair Paravel:

The castle of Cair Paravel on its little hill towered up above them; before them were the sands, with rocks and little pools of salt water, and seaweed, and the smell of the sea and long miles of bluish‑green waves breaking for ever and ever on the beach.

Author Alexander Poots

This passage from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe faithfully reproduces the Irish coast — Donegal would fit, but so too would the shores of Down— and Cair Paravel, with its towers, halls, and shining windows, is a fantastic Oxford lifted bodily from England and given new surroundings, a translation worthy of a saint. When Susan and Lucy fly across Narnia on Aslan’s back, their view is one familiar to anyone who has walked in the Glens of Antrim or the Mourne Mountains: ‘roaring waterfalls and mossy rocks and echoing caverns, up windy slopes alight with gorse bushes, and across the shoulders of heathery mountains and along giddy ridges and down, down, down again into wild valleys’.

The Mournes were at the heart of it all: ‘I have seen landscapes, notably in the Mourne Mountains and southwards, which under a particular light made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise his head over the next ridge.’ Today the Mournes are a popular hiking destination. You are more likely to encounter a flying column of teenagers uniformed in the latest sportswear than a giant. But they remain an extraordinary place, and a strange one too. As one drives south through Co Down, they bubble up from the green plain without warning. There is none of the gentle preparation that topography usually affords a range of hills, no slow swelling of the earth to meet them. The Mournes appear suddenly and grow in the windscreen until they mass into a wall on the horizon. They are not true mountains, yet somehow they deserve the title. Their suddenness creates this mountainous effect. In a fey mood, I could well believe that they were an intrusion from another world. A granite protuberance forcing its way through to us as the result of some metaphysical fluke.

CS Lewis

If you approach the Mournes from Newcastle, your climb begins next to a stream. Water plates and twists on the rock, white when it moves and black when it pools, gathering for the next run. The stream runs between broad trees and an understory of rhododendrons and ferns. The rhododendrons are, I suppose, escapees from Victorian gardens. Their ancestors were rooted on the slopes of the Himalayas, but these rhododendrons are here, on the last out‑ post of a faraway continent, happy in Irish earth. The work begins beyond the tree line, where the yellow gorse — whin, as it is known here — takes over from the trees. The ground steepens as the path winds towards a saddle between two blunt, brown hilltops. Donard to the left, Commedagh to the right.

Up on the ridgeline, the hills roll out and away towards the sea. The ground is boggy in the hollows, and the grass there takes on luminous colours. In the right light, the ground could be dusted with saffron, while at other times it is a rude and livid green.

There is sea to the east and Carlingford Lough to the south, and for great stretches there is room for only a tiny road between the hills and the shore. Lewis loved that contrast, the way the granite brows simply stop and the eye playing over ridgelines must suddenly widen to take in the water, water that in the evening becomes indistinguishable from sky. A town called Rostrevor sits on the lough shore, Mournes peering over the rooftops, and it was here that Lewis found his other world, the final fulfilment of Animal-Land: ‘That part of Rostrevor which overlooks Carlingford Lough is my idea of Narnia.’

The Strangers’ House: Writing Northern Ireland by Alexander Poots

Narnia was not made from landscape alone. Lewis drew freely from his Belfast childhood, and there are many local myths surrounding the sources of his inspiration: the lion-headed door knocker on the St Mark’s rectory that suggested Aslan, for example, or the black Victorian lampposts that still stand on Crescent Gardens. Whatever the truth of these claims, the continued influence of Little Lea is certain. He was a product of the long corridors of that strange house, after all, and perhaps he never really found his way out of them.

Excerpted from The Strangers’ House: Writing Northern Ireland, available from March 14. ©2023 Alexander Poots and reprinted by permission from Twelve Books/Hachette Book Group