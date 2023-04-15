The history of the harp that sheds light on a forgotten part of Protestant history

Author David Dunlop reviews David Byers’ work of non-fiction which paints a vivid image of the early Belfast meetings of harpers

Countless people have been persecuted on this island, but who would have thought musicians and their instruments would have been numbered among them.

“Hang harpers, wherever found, and destroy their instruments,” said the first Queen Elizabeth, motivated at least in part by the fear that harpists moving among high society could be spies. As well as being the tune-bearers, harpists certainly were the poets, the bards, the custodians of Gaelic law and tradition for centuries.

Yet, as with so much of Ireland’s story, the history of the harp is more complicated than that one fact would suggest.

Two centuries later, those behind a revival of the Irish harp sang Rule, Britannia and toasted the King; today, loyalist bands play tunes which once sounded from the strings of the very instruments the British Queen ordered to be destroyed. The harp, for many centuries the heraldic symbol of Ireland, also represents Northern Ireland in the Royal Standard.

In my novel, The Last Harp of Dunluce, the imagined destruction of the harp of the Second Earl of Ulster, Randal McDonnell, during General Munro’s ‘siege’ of the castle symbolised the end of the old Gaelic order in 17th Century Ulster.

The context was, of course, the 1641 rebellion, a fascinating period; Dunluce, the castle, never recovered. Dunluce, the village, disappeared under the soil to await the archeologists, as did many other settlements in that time of turmoil.

Recently, however, a different period of our history has been repeatedly trying to get my attention. 1798.

Reading David Byers’ Gatherings of Irish Harpers 1780-1840, I find myself observing a bunch of Belfast philanthropists of that period as they talk culture and politics, specifically as they consider ways to ‘save’ the tradition of the Irish harp.

A few weeks earlier, I wandered the leafy lanes of Down and Antrim in the footsteps of United Irishmen, wondering if Claire Mitchell’s The Ghost Limb (published by Beyond The Pale Books) is going to be holding a pike or a pen.

To complete the trilogy, I’ve just watched Beart Bunting, BBC and TG4’s Irish Language exploration of the role of Edward Bunting, the renowned collector of the ancient music of Ireland, and, more especially, of the presence of Bunting’s music in the various musical traditions of contemporary Ireland.

David Byers has given us a detailed chronology of events, both musical and societal, during that seminal period of Irish history, the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Impressively researched, and containing many primary sources, he paints a vibrant picture of the early Belfast meetings of harpers and the machinations of the Belfast Harp Society in its efforts to promote Ireland’s threatened musical heritage.

I can easily imagine myself in the St Patrick’s Day audience in Pottinger’s Entry music hall as “eight blind boys, supported, clothed, and instructed on the harp” perform for the august gathering, in a manner ‘highly flattering to their aged teacher’, Arthur O’Neill. O’Neill had also been resident harp teacher in the childhood home of James McDonnell, later to become one of Belfast’s most influential citizens and a key figure in both the cultural revival and the less radical wing of the United Irishmen.

Byers’ skill in untangling the twist of politics and cultural renewal in that complex period deserves mention. Our modern tendency to binary perspective is repeatedly challenged here. In 1809 the Belfast News Letterreported on a special dinner given for Bunting by the Harp Society, celebrating his collections of Irish music. Notwithstanding the aims of the Society, (“disseminating information relative to the language, history and antiquities of Ireland”), toasts were drunk to the King, followed by the singing of Rule Britannia. 1798, it would seem, had been airbrushed.

Bunting is the hero of Byers’ piece, his obsessive energy and vision as he tried “to restore a page in the history of man” sounding clear as any harp across the intervening years. How refreshing to realise that the tunes he recorded on his endless journeys across Ireland are still in vogue today. The work of the Belfast Harp Society may have faded over time; as Bunting noted in 1840, “the taste for Irish music is on the wane”.

O’Neill had passed away; Magilligan’s great Denis O’Hempsey too, unwittingly leaving his Downhill harp behind for the Guinness dynasty as he graduated to a superior model in the heavenlies. It became difficult to recruit new harp teachers.

So how gratified would Bunting be to walk into a 2023 session in the Springhill, Portrush, and hear versions of his recordings still being played, and by musicians of all backgrounds.

How his feet might tap to a blue-clad marching band in Ahoghill, or a green uniformed one in Dungloe, playing a tune he had written down in Sligo in 1808.

Deaglán Ó Mocháin’s Beart Bunting makes this point beautifully; Strabane Brass Band combines with trad players from north and south, to present a range of tunes — military, dance and slow airs. Music, like language, brings together, rather than separates.

In The Ghost Limb, Claire Mitchell becomes a sort of modern-day Bunting, collecting echoes and inclinations, rather than tunes.

For her and her cast of characters, the events surrounding the period of Enlightenment, and the part played by dissenters in the 1798 Rebellion, have been revisited, resurrected from the vault of Protestant forgettery.

Like some of the dustier tunes in Bunting’s manuscripts, might such ideas benefit from a re-airing?

Gatherings of Irish Harpers 1780-1840 by David Byers (Irish Pages Press, £10) is available now