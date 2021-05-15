The Settlement: 'Whatever it takes, or whoever leads the way, we want peace'

Author Ruth Kirby-Smith discusses her debut novel, The Settlement, which uses the partition of Ireland a centenary ago as a backdrop to a story of murder and mystery

Based on the story of her father's childhood, Ruth has delved into her family's history and that of Ireland on the edge of partition. It's 1984 and Olivia is returning home for her grandmother Sarah's funeral. When Olivia finds Sarah's red leather notebook, she unearths the secret her grandmother took to her grave. Back in 1910, Sarah promises her anti-home rule husband Theo that she'll keep her suffragette views to herself. But one night Sarah finds she's drawn into something which compromises her principles. Later, when Theo gets dementia, he pesters Sarah about something called 'The Settlement'. She's mystified, but on opening a letter all is revealed.