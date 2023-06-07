The Worst Girl Gang Ever: Bex Gunn and Laura Buckingham offer guide on dealing with miscarriage

Baby loss is a storm and we’re all in the sea, writes Bex Gunn and Laura Buckingham, podcasters and authors of new book The Worst Girl Gang Ever

When I saw the two blue lines on my positive pregnancy test with my fourth child, I breathed a sigh of relief. I’d done it. I had completed my family. As a teenager, I’d never had regular periods, and as I grew older they’d stopped altogether, so my fertility had always held uncertainty for me. I was fortunate to stumble across acupuncture early on in my journey to be a mother and was incredibly blessed with three children and no problems. So, when I saw that fourth positive pregnancy test, I thought I was on the home straight.

I knew the ‘loss’ statistics but arrogantly assumed I was immune, having already experienced so many healthy pregnancies.

When I discovered that our baby’s heart had stopped beating at my 12-week scan, the bottom dropped out of my world and I realised how ignorant I was about the pain that miscarriage brings: the physical, the emotional, the psychological.

I was in hospital having tests and my husband brought in my laptop. I managed my pain through writing, and after I wrote and rewrote my experience, I felt ready to publish it online. I sent it to Metro who published it. Laura read it, and she was one of literally thousands of women who wrote to me. But she stood out. She told me she wanted to go into battle with someone like me.

And so, we began our mission. When I compared our experiences, there was a part of me that felt unqualified to speak out, having just had one loss… but actually, I am more than qualified. I have made insensitive comments before, trying to help. I have invalidated the suffering of other women because I didn’t understand it. I get it now, and I can’t bear the thought of women — thousands of women — suffering and feeling isolated in their grief, fearing the judgement of others should they choose to vocalise their experience.

When I lost our baby, I felt that, because no one talks about miscarriage, I wasn’t coping and that my grief was disproportionate to my experience. Then I started talking, writing and sharing, and I found myself surrounded by women echoing my thoughts and feelings, it became clear that I wasn’t as alone as I had felt — not by a long way. I knew then, with that realisation, that I wanted and needed to help others.

Our stories, whatever they may be, empower us as women. If we are given the freedom and support to own them, we will change the world.

Bex xx

LAURA BUCKINGHAM

Hi, gang, They say one in four pregnancies end in loss, but for us it has been 11 out of 12… and counting.

Having been through chemical pregnancies, molar pregnancy, ectopic pregnancies, missed miscarriages and a heart-shaped womb repair, I feel like I’ve been on a bit of a roller coaster — or rather, stuck on the bloody ghost train. I’ve spent almost a decade immersed in this world and it’s only in the last couple of years that I have felt less consumed by it — really since meeting Bex (but don’t tell her that — she’ll get a big head).

Experiencing baby loss in any form is an isolating place to be because of the misplaced shame that we feel and, of course, those poxy ugly feelings that tear us up inside. My ‘journey’ through recurrent pregnancy loss (hate the word ‘journey’, btw, but nothing else seems suitable) left me feeling so s**t about myself as a woman. I hated my body, hated the world, resented others and I withdrew from everyone around me. Losing all faith and hope, I got lost down a deep, dark hole of self-loathing and paranoia.

If you are there now, I see you. It is through talking, writing and connecting with others who truly ‘get it’ that I have been able to heal a little. What we have created here at The Worst Girl Gang Ever is such a wonderful community, jam-packed with absolute warriors.

Love Laura x

The Worst Girl Gang Ever

BEX AND LAURA

So, there you have it. We’re just two passionate women brought together by baby loss and a common desire to help others. We know how devastating the experience is, and how isolated and lonely it can make you feel.

Baby loss has a long-lasting, far-reaching effect on mental health and this is only exacerbated by the fact that we live in a society that is socially ill-equipped to deal with the pain it brings, so we marginalise it. But in doing so, we invalidate the suffering of women and couples. In The Worst Girl Gang Ever we want to say, ‘It’s time to change the things we cannot accept’.

Baby loss is a storm and we’re all in the sea.

As you begin your journey across the tumultuous waters of baby loss, you will find yourself in a little rowing boat, with a candle as your only light source. You have no choice about where you are thrown by the storm, and you wonder if you’ll make it through at all. The waves are too big, too powerful, and you can no longer imagine the feeling of solid ground beneath your feet.

But you do continue, you have no choice — and as you get battered around by the weather, you begin to see the candles of other little rowing boats. As you get closer you see that some of these boats are bigger and stronger than yours; they have more passengers; they have maps and ideas.

You scramble aboard with your candle and you begin to share your stories; you realise you’re not the only one in the ocean, you’re not the only one suffering the storm, and as you talk and share, the sky gets a little less dark.

In the distance you hear the sound of whistles and shouts; there are lights — not candles or torches, but searchlights. It’s a lifeboat and it’s looking for you. Once aboard, you sit tight with the other passengers, still bracing yourself against the storm, but with others there it’s a little warmer, a little less frightening, a little less isolating.

The lifeboat motors away and, on the horizon, you see a ship. Though still stormy, it’s no longer pitch-black — you get nearer and see hundreds upon hundreds of women with their candles. It’s then that you realise you were never alone after all, you were just in the dark.

Too many women and couples feel as though they are in that little rowing boat. It’s our job to find them and welcome them aboard our ship. We are HMS TWGGE and we welcome you with heavy hearts and open arms.

