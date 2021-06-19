The write stuff: 100 years of Northern Irish literature

Identity, a sense of place and relaying the Troubles through writing is all in a century’s work for local authors

The island of Ireland has a global reputation for its storytelling ability — classic novels, quirky texts, modern tomes, plays, prose and poetry that have stood the test of time and continue to appear on examination papers — ­and the North in isolation is no different. Seamus Heaney, CS Lewis, Brian Moore, Bernard MacLaverty, Medbh McGuckian, Jan Carson, Lucy Caldwell are some of our greatest literary exports in a by no means exhaustive list.

Given initiatives such as the Royal Society of Literature’s Northern Ireland’s Writer’s Day earlier this year, the wealth and breadth of talent available in our wee part of the world is something to be celebrated.

Our location has helped shape literary minds — ­ it was called ‘home’ for a Nobel Laureate for Literature — and acted as an inspiration for Lewis’s magical world of Narnia. He wrote that, ‘That part of Rostrevor which overlooks Carlingford Lough is my idea of Narnia… it made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise its head over the next ridge.’

We even can claim a Brontë! Patrick Brunty, later known as Brontë, was father to three daughters: Emily, Charlotte and Anne. Maybe you’ve heard of them…

Writing from here has been described as existing in a ‘double post-colonial condition,’ where many felt neither British or Irish enough, or indeed Scots enough if writing in Ulster Scots. From the establishment of Northern Ireland, that idea of ‘difference’ was to prove a topic which many used as inspiration, as well as the sense and definition of what place means.

“Northern Ireland emerges as a political entity in the 1920s, but it takes perhaps a generation for that context to start informing the way people are thinking about place. That would be one of the continuous themes [in literature], thinking about place and region,” says Professor Fran Brearton, Professor of Modern Poetry at Queen’s University.

“If you go back to World War Two, you have the emergence of people like John Hewitt, talking about a kind of regionalism, thinking about how the place ‘Northern Ireland’ is contextualised within the wider archipelago, and actually thinking about that kind of positioning is a thread that you see running through until the present day.

“There’s a kind of response to the entity as a political oddity in some ways, and the literature reflects on that and reflects identity politics.”

A distinct Northern Irish feel to poetry is talked about from the 1940s, 1950s onwards and much more evidently from the 1960s onwards where what’s happening locally can be considered to give creative impetus.

“I would agree with Derek Mahon’s argument that what emerges here in terms of conflict gives rise to a kind of northern renaissance of writing in the 1960s,” says Professor Brearton.

While Mahon later said that he concentrated on writing for the island as a whole, that difference between north and south does mean the creative output is understandably different.

What is created from the 1950s and 1960s onwards in Northern Irish literature is a much more distinct body of work, emerging from political development and concerning region, place and multiple influences she says.

“Michael Longley refers to that as a kind of fruitful schizophrenia for the northern writer, because they’re conscious of different traditions at play and coexisting in a kind of cat’s cradle,” says Professor Brearton.

Moreover, writers here are aware of the underlying political and social tensions, of having to manage and maintain a dual heritage, that sense of being in between one thing and another.

“If you look at Heaney’s early work, it’s pre-Troubles but it’s aware of the underlying tensions,” explains Professor Brearton.

“People could believe he’s writing about farming and rural life and think, ‘this could be anywhere,’ but at the same time if you think of the line, ‘on well-run farms pests have to be kept down’ [from The Early Purges], there’s a sinister element to some of the early work that is coming out of a consciousness.

“That sense of being in between, aware of the pull of very different ideas and ideologies and the writing emerging out of that tension, that’s positive and productive.”

Moreover, sharing this dual heritage allowed for friendship to flourish, irrespective of difference.

“Heaney would talk about some of the friendships that were forged here and affinities in poetic terms as almost in their way, presaging the Good Friday Agreement,” says Professor Brearton.

“The friendship between Heaney, Longley, Medbh McGuckian, among others, are friendships across traditions.”

In fact, many poets joined the Belfast Group, a workshop organised by poet and critic Philip Hobsbaum when he moved to the city in the mid-1960s. That idea of community has played out in a significant proportion of literature developed here.

The Troubles

Nearly five decades on from partition and the establishment of Northern Ireland came the onset of the Troubles, and arguably, the development of our place as a centre of intense, engaging literary production. Many writers found inspiration from the goings-on that placed Northern Ireland on everyone’s TV screen.

For example, Brian Moore, acclaimed for his descriptions of post-WW2 life in Northern Ireland, was praised for his explorations of inter-communal divisions of the Troubles. He was said to have previously placed Belfast on the literary map with his wonderful 1955 novel, The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne. And Bernard MacLaverty’s Cal dealt with the experience of a young man involved with a paramilitary organisation.

But while many readers have engaged with literature emerging from the Troubles, others have shied away and chosen to not partake, even now.

“I think one of the issues there is that there’s been so much written in non-fiction and to a certain extent, perhaps, the non-fiction stories are so compelling, in and of themselves that it’s hard to for people to approach fiction about this place,” says literary agent Paul Feldstein of Bangor-based The Feldstein Agency (thefeldsteinagency.co.uk).

“As we get further and further away from the Troubles and past the Good Friday Agreement, I think that’s opening up a bit. Having that gap of time and space to think about all of it, and then translate it into works of fiction, gives it more credence. The further we get away from it, the more I think people are able to accept and understand about those issues.”

There’s also been movement in terms of how Troubles-related literature is handled.

“What’s interesting is that there was a period of time where everyone wrote about the Troubles but they were all of a certain type of novel,” says author Paul McVeigh whose award-winning book, The Good Son, centres on how young boy Mickey Donnelly views events occurring around him.

“Now that there’s this distance from the Troubles, you’re getting a very different eye on what the Troubles were like.”

With new voices come new perspectives. Lucy Caldwell’s Where They Were Missed brilliantly imagines the interior voice of a young girl and was deservedly dubbed powerful and original.

Michael Hughes’s 2018 novel, Country, retells Homer’s Iliad during the Troubles and compliments our tradition of storytelling. Characters are remembering the past in the hope of it staying exactly there.

Troubles literature has developed to such an extent that it remains present in many texts, but doesn’t take the lead, it’s a minor character if you will.

Authors like Glenn Patterson and Colin Bateman offer refreshing representations of Northern Ireland as being vibrant, energetic, even a fun place to be in. Suddenly there are many voices to be heard, and a sense of how connected Northern Ireland is to the rest of the world.

What’s next?

Looking to current Northern Irish writing and to the future, there’s a lot about which to be excited.

“If you look at someone like Lucy Caldwell, who’s been writing for about 15 years, she’s incredible,” says Paul McVeigh.

“She writes plays and has won a number of awards for them, and she also writes short stories which is a very difficult form. Her latest collection is called Intimacies and it’s incredible.

“Her short stories really stand out: they’re very moving, very revealing about here and life here. She isn’t afraid to tackle really difficult subjects such as LGBT, suicide, she goes there and looks at people who aren’t always seen in fiction here.

“There are a lot of tropes, a lot of familiar characters that turn up in fiction here. I think Lucy is someone who doesn’t fall into any of those tropes and works really hard to give voice to people who are different from her and different from what you see.”

Paul’s also quick to praise a recent Weekend cover star whose work is to be applauded.

“Jan Carson’s last novel [The Fire Starters] was incredible, such an unusual book to come out of Northern Ireland.

“It was set in the very real east Belfast, and she captured that so well, so vividly, but it was a magical realism of these magical characters — a marriage of reality and imagination.

“She’s also an excellent, award-winning short story writer.

“It’s not very common; I worked in England for 25 years and it’s not very common to be both a novelist and a short story writer and to be recognised as both.”

Paul also praises Booker winner Anna Burns, and Paul Feldstein agrees, suggesting that Milkman opened up interest to other Northern Irish writers.

“There was very little publishing done in Northern Ireland, so the arbiters of what gets published in Northern Ireland are not usually people within Northern Ireland, which can skewer what gets out into the marketplace,” he says.

“For many years, especially when we first started out as literary agents, we were careful to take on any Troubles related fiction, for example, because there was such a resistance. We started in 2007 and there seemed to be resistance to anything Troubles related from GB-based publishers.

“That was a bit of a struggle though I think that’s opened up now with Milkman.”

With publishers paying more attention to Northern Ireland as a literary location, it’s an opportunity to showcase the quality of writing.

“If there’s anything that brings Northern Irish writers out in general,” says Paul Feldstein, “it’s a very high quality of writing, veering towards the literary end of the spectrum.”

How Northern Ireland is viewed by the rest of the world is, quite literally, being rewritten. As our complicated and delicate political system continues, we can only predict how it’ll be reflected in literature written post-2021.