'There's a real taboo': Emma Gannon's debut novel Olive explores the decision to be childfree
Journalist Emma Gannon’s debut novel explores one woman’s decision to remain childless. Having already documented her own personal stance on motherhood, she tells Tanya Sweeney it’s time that we all talked more openly about the subject
Ask any female novelist about the most annoying question they get asked in interviews, and many will admit that they're often asked about how much of the character is written from real life. It's a question that author Emma Gannon is having to field a lot right now.