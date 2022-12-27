These books will change your life… if you let them

The end of one year and beginning of another has many reaching for self development reads. Aine Toner has rounded up 13 of the best coming out in 2023

To rid negativity

How To Love Yourself, Be Happy With Your Life And Heal Negative Thoughts by Samuel Cerro Almodovar

June 11

Hands up anyone who hasn’t had negative thoughts — though banishing them is easier said than done. If your less than positive feelings are preventing you from living your best life (or at least, a slightly better life) then it’s time to do something about it. The author says that ‘finding happiness doesn’t have to be so hard anymore’ and while that might be a stretch for some, this book will offer strategies to shift your perspective. Perhaps 2023 is the year that you actually embrace self-love.

How To Love Yourself, Be Happy With Your Life And Heal Negative Thoughts by Samuel Cerro Almodovar

To re-evaluate friendship

Friendaholic: Confessions of friendship addict by Elizabeth Day

4th Estate, March 30

Being a Good Friend is something so many on which so many pride themselves — but as Elizabeth writes in her new book, one person putting everything into a friendship can lead to the detriment of their own boundaries and mental health. The author reassessed what friendship meant to her during lockdown, unpicking its significance and evolution. After all, not all friendships are equal. This is the book you buy for others, but that you read yourself beforehand. Or maybe just buy two copies at the same time.

Friendaholic: Confessions of friendship addict by Elizabeth Day

To better understand our relationships

Good Relations: Cracking the code of how to get on better by Janet Reibstein

Bloomsbury Publishing, January 19

How we get on with others is paramount to understanding ourselves, and basically, getting through life. Psychologist and therapist Janet reveals the secrets to building long-lasting relationships and improving communication. We all want decent relationships… but how do we get them? Moreover, how do we maintain them? It’s a wee bit like a relationship lesson, but we’re here for it.

Good Relations: Cracking the code of how to get on better by Janet Reibstein

To explore grief

You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd

Bloomsbury Publishing, January 19

If you’ve listened to Cariad’s podcast, Griefcast, you’ll appreciate this frank yet compassionate exploration of grief. Rather than offer an exit strategy from grief, she’s providing suggestions on how best to navigate it. Whether you want to help others who seem lost in grief, or are going through something yourself, this funny but insightful read is one for anyone feeling they’re carrying a weight.

You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd

To retrain your brain

Braintenance by Dr Julia Ravey

Pan Macmillan, January 12

Science communicator and neuroscientist Dr Ravey assesses how we can move from that very comfortable, er, comfort zone. Each new year, there are plenty who envision how the coming 12 months will look. Smaller dress sizes, healthier lifestyles, finally embarking on a new career — only three of the ways in which we often opt to make permanent changes. But in order to do that, we need to almost reprogramme our brain. Dr Ravey’s read will explain how to direct focus and beat procrastination. Just as importantly, readers will learn techniques to boost belief. After all, if we can see it as actually occurring, it’s half the battle.

Braintenance by Dr Julia Ravey

To accept what you cannot control

I May Be Wrong by Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad

Bloomsbury Publishing, January 5

However much we cross our fingers, life rarely unfolds the way we’d planned — or expected. In this, the former forest monk shares advice on how to deal with uncertainly. This is particularly helpful for those who are tempted to run when the path we so desperately wished for is going in completely the opposite direction. If you sweat the small stuff, and want to learn how not to, this one’s for you.

I May Be Wrong by Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad

To stop doing it all

How Not to Do It All by Dr Emma Short

Parthian Books, January 1

Not everyone is enjoying a Live, Laugh, Love lifestyle. In fact, many are not enjoying juggling more problems than your average circus performer. They may take some comfort from Dr Short’s book, called a simple evidence-based guide to leading a happier, healthier and calmer life. Dr Short asks that we consider what is and what isn’t working for us, and how to make changes, if possible, to boost the former and improve the latter. If you abhor the term ‘work/life balance’ this is the read for you, asking why there’s so little information about why we agree to take on too much in the first place. If you’re an over committer, read this.

How Not to Do It All by Dr Emma Short

To find peace

Creating Stillness: Mindful Art Practices and Stories for Navigating Anxiety, Stress and Fear by Rachel Rose

North Atlantic Books, March 7

If you thought mindfulness was something other people do (other calmer, better organised and life sorted people), then take a read of Rachel’s book. She offers 10 key principles of mindfulness, as well as simple exercises and guided prompts to help explore difficult emotions. This is one for anyone out there who prefers to work through things themselves rather than talking to another. Equally, those who find it difficult to let go may find virtue in Rachel’s strategies.

Creating Stillness: Mindful Art Practices and Stories for Navigating Anxiety, Stress and Fear by Rachel Rose

To embrace heartbreak

The Breakup Monologues by Rosie Wilby

Bloomsbury Publishing, out now

A breakup via email in 2011 lead Rosie on a quest to investigate and understand the psychology of heartbreak. Using anecdotes from friends and advice from relationship therapists, scientists and sociologists, expect a wry and funny read on the realities of modern relationships: yep, even breadcrumbing, ghosting and conscious uncoupling. Rather than suggesting it’s all doom and gloom, Rosie’s read is akin to a love letter to her breakups, mixing memoir and science to find that perfect, longed for balance.

The Breakup Monologues by Rosie Wilby

To improve sex after birth

Get Your Mojo Back by Clio Wood

Watkins Publishing, January 10

Sex: there, we’ve said it. This book is about having good, enjoyable sex after giving birth. Sure, there may be those who think, ‘why does this book exist?’ but the fact that it’s being published suggests there’s plenty of potential readers. Clio’s book focuses on the mental, physical and practical aspects that can affect sexual experiences and relationships. It offers personal experiences as well as tips and advice on specific issues such as painful postpartum intercourse and finding time for intimacy.

Get Your Mojo Back by Clio Wood

To take back your life

Glow in the F*cking Dark by Tara Schuster

Random House, February 28

Anyone whose previous book is called Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies deserves their second release to be read. After Tara lost her job upon which she’d staked her whole identity (I’m sure there’s plenty with which this will resonate), and now isolated at home during a pandemic, she felt loneliness and a lack of purpose. She realised enough was enough and Glow was born. This is all about baby steps for anyone wanting to sit in the driver’s seat of their life. Because, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s nice to be driven about, but it’s even better when you can do it yourself.

Glow in the F*cking Dark by Tara Schuster

To be more productive

Attention Span by Gloria Mark

William Collins, January 5

Did you know that we spend an average of 47 seconds on any screen before shifting our attention? And we interrupt ourselves more than we do others? In her book, Gloria reveals equally surprising results from her decades of research about how technology affects out attention. For everything crediting themselves on being multitaskers, she’ll argue that it impedes productivity rather than improves it. You’ll also read of the four types of attention experienced every day and how best to recognise them.

Attention Span by Gloria Mark

To put your needs first

The Joy of Saying No by Natalie Lue

Harper Horizon, January 17

How would you describe yourself? The Overachiever, wanting everything to be perfect? The Helper, willing to do whatever you can for other? The Good Boy/Girl, someone to be relied on? Whatever role you fit into – and we all fit into roles, whether we like it or not – people pleasers of the world will nod their heads throughout this read. If you’re constantly saying yes when you mean no, or saying yes when you should say no, pick up a copy of Natalie’s book and drink it in. Her six-step framework will help you discover that comes with saying what you mean, authentically, not resentfully, and how saying no the odd time could be just the thing for your relationships.